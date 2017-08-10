5 positives Sri Lanka can take into the 3rd Test

Sri Lankan cricket is going through a horrific phase. They lost the first two Tests against India with a massive margin and have also lost their four crucial players due to injuries.
The third Test which is a dead-rubber as India has already pocketed the series is set to begin on Saturday but it seems that there is little that can inspire the hosts for the Test.
So far in this series, India has scored 1440 runs in three innings (65.45 runs per wicket) while the hosts have managed to accumulate only 1,105 runs in six innings (27.67 runs per wicket). Sri Lankan bowlers have claimed 22 wickets in 2065 balls (93.86 balls per wicket) while the visitors sent back 40 batsmen in 1931 balls (48.27 balls per wicket).
These stats are just the tip of the iceberg which reflects the grave differences between the two sides.
However, everything is not gloomy and the hosts should derive inspiration from within as they have the capability to challenge India's dominance. Their resilience in the second innings of the second Test was the perfect example of their grit.
Here are the five positives that Sri Lanka can take into the third Test to improve their performance.
#5. Niroshan Dickwella's positive attitude
In the second innings of the first Test, Niroshan Dickwella came to bat when Sri Lanka was four down for 116 runs while chasing a target of 550 runs. Ravindra Jadeja had found his rhythm and was creating havoc on a pitch that offered him little assistance.
Dickwella though cared little about the hopeless situation and the dangerous bowler and batted in his natural style. He swept Jadeja on his very first ball and on the next ball played an authoritative drive.
Throughout the innings, he was beaten frequently but that didn't deter him from going for his shots. He scored 67 runs in that innings, Sri Lanka's highest individual score.
In the first innings of the second Test, he again launched a counterattack, the moment he walked to the crease and added 53 runs with Angelo Mathews off just 50 balls. In the same innings, he brought up his fifty in only 44 balls.
In the four innings in this Test series so far, Indian bowlers have completely outplayed the hosts with their probing and accurate bowling. But they haven't been able to counter Dickwella's aggression.
This positive attitude by Dickwella is a lesson for other Sri Lankan batsmen who have struggled against India's spinners.
#4. India's woes against the seaming ball
Before the Test series started, it was assumed that the battle is between Indian batsmen and Rangana Herath. But in three innings, Herath has picked up a wicket after every 109.2 balls and has given away 69.40 runs for each wicket he has claimed.
India did their homework and have neutralized Herath effectively. But in the process of countering Herath's threat, they have left open a gaping hole in their armory. The visitors have looked vulnerable against the seaming ball.
In the first innings of the Galle Test, Nuwan Pradeep accounted for six Indian batsmen while Lahiru Kumara, his accomplice, claimed three wickets. In the second Test, the hosts played only one genuine pacer and asked Dimuth Karunratne to share the new ball with Pradeep.
Karunratne, who had previously bowled in Test cricket in 2004 and had so far delivered only two overs in his entire career, almost produced a wicket in his fifth over when he trapped KL Rahul in front of his stumps.
The DRS rescued Rahul but Cheteshwar Puajara wasn't that fortunate as he was out LBW against the same bowler later in the innings.
Karunratne's and Pradeep's bowling spells have mirrored Indian batsmen's struggles against the seamers and Sri Lanka can work on this cue before they walk in the ground for the third Test.
#3. Angelo Mathews' good form
So far in the series, Angelo Mathews hasn't played the way he was expected to, as the leader of Sri Lanka's batting department, but on numerous occasions, he has looked extremely confident and solid.
The lack of support from other end has also played a critical role in Mathews' below par performances but if he finds an able company then he may produce that one magical inning which Sri Lanka is eagerly awaiting for.
He exhibited hints of his terrific batting form when he scored 83 tough runs in the Galle Test and then collared Jadeja for two sixes in one over in Colombo.
In the third Test as well, Sri Lanka will be expecting their most experienced batsmen to fire and anchor their innings. And fortunetly for the hosts, Mathews is looking good to produce that one big innings.
#2. Kusal Mendis
Sri Lanka's redemption in the second innings of the Colombo Test was led by Kusal Mendis who slammed a counter-attacking century to delay the inevitable defeat.
The right-hand batsmen swept, reverse swept, flicked and punched the ball in a risky manner to bring up his third Test hundred and in the process ignited hope in the minds of his fellow team-mates.
Mendis' century was one of the lone shining lights for Sri Lanka in the second Test and the team management will expect Mendis to carry his batting form in the third Test as well.
He was promoted to number three in the second Test and the promotion has worked for him. If he produces the same result in the Pallekele Test, then it will result in a strong foundation which will allow the middle-order to bat in their natural style.
#1. Dimuth Karunratne
The only player who has remained consistent in this horrific Test series for Sri Lanka is their opener Dimuth Karunratne.
The opener scored a valiant 97 in the fourth innings of the Galle Test and bettered his performance by slamming a composed and serene 141 in the second Test.
With 265 runs he is the second highest run scorer in this series so far and his average of 66.25 is impressive as well.
His presence at the top of the order brings solidarity to the Sri Lankan innings and he has the ability to play for long duration without losing focus. His key strength is his resilience which allows him to score runs during the toughest times and it is not a coincidence that his two big scores in this series have come in the second innings.
In the third Test too, the onus of keeping Sri Lanka' ship steady will lie on Karunratne's shoulders and his recent form indicates it is not too big a challenge for him.