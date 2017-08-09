5 positives South Africa will take home from the England Test series

​

England thrashed South Africa in the four match Test series and registered a historic home series victory. Except for the second Test, the visitors were completed dominated by England and the score line of 3-1 is indicative of England's upper hand.

Although South Africa struggled frequently in the series, they had their share of glories and moments which will work as an inspiration for the team.

Here we look at the top five positive points which South Africa achieved during this Test series.

#5. Morne Morkel with the new ball

Although South Africa lost the Test series, their bowling department was impressive and at times looked too good for the hosts to handle.

In helping conditions, the Proteas bowlers made life miserable for the English batsmen and played a significant role in South Africa's win in the second Test. It is interesting to note that this performance came in the absence of Dale Steyn, their lead bowler.

Steyn's void wasn't felt because Morne Morkel bowled extremely well up front and was consistent with his accuracy throughout the series. The pace bowler picked 19 wickets in eight innings and ended up as South Africa's highest wicket-taker.

His average of 26.36 may look a little higher but it has to be noted that he mostly bowled in situations when the batsmen were dominating the proceedings.

The right-arm pacer's only regret would be the fact that in eight innings he couldn't claim a single five-wicket haul. His best bowling figures were four for 41.

#4. Temba Bavuma in the middle order

At the end of this Test series, Temba Bavuma must have realized that it is impossible to step into Jacques Kallis' shoes and the challenges of batting at number four are far more difficult than what it looks.

But, he must also realize that he is currently South Africa's best hope in the middle order. He may have failed to produce the big triple figure knocks but he has on most occasions arrested the batting collapse with his staunch resilience and gritty batting.

Throughout the series, he was tested by the English bowlers, the hostile conditions and the lack of support from his team-mates. But the South African kept on blocking the good deliveries and took full toll of the bad ones.

He ended the series with 257 runs at an average of 32.12 which is a lesser than Vernon Philander's average (44.25) but what mattered the most is the timing of Bavuma's runs.

