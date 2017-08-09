5 positives South Africa will take home from the England Test series

England thrashed South Africa in the four match Test series and registered a historic home series victory. Except for the second Test, the visitors were completed dominated by England and the score line of 3-1 is indicative of England's upper hand.
Although South Africa struggled frequently in the series, they had their share of glories and moments which will work as an inspiration for the team.
Here we look at the top five positive points which South Africa achieved during this Test series.
#5. Morne Morkel with the new ball
Although South Africa lost the Test series, their bowling department was impressive and at times looked too good for the hosts to handle.
In helping conditions, the Proteas bowlers made life miserable for the English batsmen and played a significant role in South Africa's win in the second Test. It is interesting to note that this performance came in the absence of Dale Steyn, their lead bowler.
Steyn's void wasn't felt because Morne Morkel bowled extremely well up front and was consistent with his accuracy throughout the series. The pace bowler picked 19 wickets in eight innings and ended up as South Africa's highest wicket-taker.
His average of 26.36 may look a little higher but it has to be noted that he mostly bowled in situations when the batsmen were dominating the proceedings.
The right-arm pacer's only regret would be the fact that in eight innings he couldn't claim a single five-wicket haul. His best bowling figures were four for 41.
#4. Temba Bavuma in the middle order
At the end of this Test series, Temba Bavuma must have realized that it is impossible to step into Jacques Kallis' shoes and the challenges of batting at number four are far more difficult than what it looks.
But, he must also realize that he is currently South Africa's best hope in the middle order. He may have failed to produce the big triple figure knocks but he has on most occasions arrested the batting collapse with his staunch resilience and gritty batting.
Throughout the series, he was tested by the English bowlers, the hostile conditions and the lack of support from his team-mates. But the South African kept on blocking the good deliveries and took full toll of the bad ones.
He ended the series with 257 runs at an average of 32.12 which is a lesser than Vernon Philander's average (44.25) but what mattered the most is the timing of Bavuma's runs.
The right-hand batsman always stood up when the team was in crisis and batted with caution to release the pressure. In the Test series, only Hashim Amla faced more balls him and this stat signifies how important Bavuama is for South Africa in the middle order.
#3. Dean Elgar as a solid opener
The Test series was special for Dean Elgar in many ways. During the series, he became South Africa's 36th Test captain and in the third Test played one of his finest Test innings ever.
But his captaincy stint wasn't memorable as South Africa lost the first Test without displaying any fight and Elgar himself failed to pump any inspiration in the team. As a batsman as well, it was a par series for the South African opener. He averaged 36.37 in the series which is less than his career average.
However, Elgar will return home as a more confident batsman, knowing very well that he has the qualities required to survive hostile bowling in difficult conditions.
His knock of 136 in the fourth innings of the third Test was a glimpse of tremendous potential and South Arica will be eager to exploit this potential.
Elgar faced on an average 71.3 balls per innings which is a positive sign for South Africa who is struggling to find the perfect combination at the top of the order.
#2. Hashim Amla back in his old form
From February 2016 to June 2017, Hashim Amla scored only one Test hundred and in eight innings in this Test series failed to score a single century. That makes 14 innings without a Test hundred.
Also, Amla averaged just above 40 in the Test series, a lot lower than what was expected from him as the leader of South Africa's batting unit. But when he returns home, these stats won't matter. What will matter is the fact that on at least two occasions in this series, the South African batsman looked like his previous self.
The old Amla, who was serenely composed, had full control of the situation and was painting strokes at will in all parts of the ground was back in action and this is what will matter to South Africa more than the stats.
In the second Test, Amla produced two masterpieces of 78 and 87 which laid the foundation of South Africa's only win in the series. These fifties came against a red hot English bowling artillery which had plenty of weapons and skills.
The best of his knocks arrived in the fourth innings of the fourth Test when the Proteas had to chase a mountain of runs to comeback in the series. The right-hand batsman batted for more than three hours with hints of his old self looking evident and kept England on the back-foot with his composed batting.
But he made the decisive error when he was on 83 and allowed England to wrap up the series and also ensured he finished the series without any hundred.
#1. The impressive rise of Keshav Maharaj
Before the start of the series, very little was expected from Keshav Maharaj and after the end of this series very little is spoken about him.
But in the last one month, the spinner has bowled 162.4 overs claiming 17 wickets at an average of 30.35. His success is not in the number of wickets he took or his strike rate of 57.4. His success lies in the long spells he bowled keeping one end blocked and allowing the pacers to shuffle themselves.
He was on several occasions South Africa's first-choice bowler to arrest the run-flow in difficult times. He was accurate and had the patience to wait until the batsman committed a mistake.
The left-arm spinner still has miles to go before he becomes a top class spinner but the good news for South Africa is that he is on the right path and is improving quickly.
He is arguably the most under-rated South African player at the moment and what he requires is support and a long rope from the team management.