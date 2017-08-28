5 players whose extended stay in the team will always remain a mystery

The game of cricket has seen a number of legends but there has also been a number of players who failed to make the cut at the international level.
Not for lack of talent - but due to the inability to apply their skill set on the big stage. It is understandable that the selectors would like to back a player even if he fails to impress in a few outings as they believe in his potential.
However, there have been some instances where some players have enjoyed an extended run in the side despite doing little to deserve it.
Here is a list of 5 such players whose extended stay in the team will remain a mystery
Imran Farhat
Lack of talent has never been an issue for Pakistan and hence it is a big surprise that Imran Farhat enjoyed more than a decade of international cricket despite a string of mediocre performances.
As an opener, he did not possess the necessary technique to handle pace and was often found wanting against good bowlers.
He played as many as 40 Test matches as well as 58 ODIs for Pakistan, with a paltry average of 32 and 30.69 respectively.
For someone who played so many matches at the international level, the Pakistani selectors should have realised well before that Farhat was not destined to make the cut at the highest level of the game.
Chamara Kapugedera
The fact that Chamara Kapugedera is leading the Sri Lankan ODI side as of now, albeit as stand-in skipper, speaks volumes of the problems surrounding Sri Lankan cricket at the moment.
Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara's retirement has left a gaping hole in the Sri Lankan batting line-up but surely they should have someone better than Kapugedera at the domestic level to try and replace those big shoes.
As a specialist batsman with an average close to 20, it is unbelievable that Kapugedera has managed to play more than a 100 ODIs for Sri Lanka at the international level.
He is yet to score a 100 in any format and this despite the fact that he has played more than 150 matches at the international level.
He has a much more respectable average of above 34 in his 8 Test matches so far, but at an age of 30, with the 2019 World Cup less than two years, surely the time has come for the Sri Lankan selectors to look ahead and blood in a youngster instead of Kapugedera.
Thisara Perera
Another Sri Lankan features in the list and it is a name which might raise a few eyebrows. Yes, it is true that Thisara Perera is only one of two bowlers in the world to have taken a hat-trick in both ODI and T20 cricket.
He also once smashed South Africa's Robin Peterson for 34 runs in an over, which along with a wide, made it the second most expensive over in ODI history.
The problem is though that these performances have been few and far between and for someone who has played close to 200 international matches in not acceptable.
Considered as an all-rounder with big hitting skills, Perera has rarely shown the consistency needed, with either bat or ball, to be considered a good player at the international level.
Despite this, the Sri Lankan selectors have continued to place their faith on the 28-year-old in their efforts to find a good balance in their side.
Kamran Akmal
In Sarfraz Ahmed, Pakistan has a genuine wicketkeeper in their ranks who also showed his abilities as a leader by guiding the ODI side to success at the 2017 Champions Trophy.
His predecessor Kamran Akmal, however, was a liability behind the stumps and was not much better with the bat either, despite starting out on a promising note.
In fact, he hit seven international hundreds during a six-month period and was talked about as a fantastic hitter of the cricket ball who could bat anywhere in the batting line-up.
The good times didn't last though as form deserted him. The worse part though was that he started missing easy chances behind the stumps as well.
Despite getting dropped here and there, he always managed to claw his way back to the national squad with very little improvement in his glovework.
His horrendous showing in the Sydney Test, where he dropped four catches and missed an easy run-out, even led to the ICC suspecting that Akmal was involved in match-fixing.
He has played 53 Tests, 157 ODIs and 58 T20Is for the Pakistan national side and is still in contention for selection, though luckily only as a batsman. One can only wonder why when you look at the figures below.
Mohammad Ashraful
The story of the immensely talented Mohammad Ashraful is one which started out on a high before tailoring off into mediocrity and ending with the lowest of lows - the match-fixing controversy that brought his career to an end.
Looking back at his figures in international cricket, it is a big surprise that it did not end sooner.
Bangladesh may not be the strongest of teams but seeing someone like Ashraful play 61 Tests with an average of 24 and 178 ODIs with an average of 22 doesn't paint a good picture at all.
It is true that Bangladesh had high expectations from Ashraful, who burst on to the scene at a very young age. His match-winning knock against Australia in the Natwest Tri-series and majestic knock of 158 against India at Chittagong are still remembered by many as two of the finest knocks by a Bangladeshi cricketer ever.
Yet, Ashraful never fulfilled his potential and surely the national selectors should have assessed his case and taken stock of the situation and realised that he did not possess the mental toughness required at the highest level of the game.