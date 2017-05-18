5 players who the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would like to retain for IPL 2018

As the Indian Premier League 2017 draws to a close, no one would have expected the Royal Challengers Bangalore to have finished rock bottom with only three wins in the entire tournament. They were even hailed as one of the favourites to win the title by a few bookmakers but miserably failed to live up to their billing.

They would soon like to forget their nightmarish season and move on to the ICC Champions Trophy which begins in a few weeks.

This year will be the last time RCB fans would see a few of the cricketers don the jersey for their side. Given the massive overhaul which is expected for each team before next year’s auctions, we are not aware of the retention policy that would be given to each side.

However, if given a choice to retain 5 players, these are 5 names who the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise would love to keep back in their side.

#5 Sarfaraz Khan

Way back in 2011 when the first massive player haul took place, the Royal Challengers Bangalore had retained only one player – a young Virat Kohli and let go of experienced stars like Dale Steyn and Rahul Dravid. The decision was questioned by many but RCB knew what Kohli had to offer and that turned out to be the best decision in the franchise’s history.

We could expect something similar next year with Sarfaraz Khan being retained. The youngster has immense potential and has showcased his batting skills with great effect for RCB in 2015. Unfortunately, he missed out on the entire tournament this year due to injury.

With a massive overhaul expected for each team next season, RCB will have to look at possible investments for the future and Sarfaraz could be the perfect pick.

#4 KL Rahul

KL Rahul came into the limelight after some impressive performances for RCB last year. He performed in situations when the likes of Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, and AB de Villiers failed to do so. An excellent IPL season led to him being drafted into the Indian squad in all three formats of the game.

He slowly became a mainstay in the national side and left everyone spellbound with his ability with the bat. He scored a fifty in almost every innings in the recently concluded Test series against Australia at home.

Unfortunately, he injured himself towards the end of the series and was unable to play a part in RCB’s poor campaign this season and finds himself out of contention for the Champions Trophy as well.

With RCB’s poor batting display this year, Rahul would most definitely be retained next year and give the batting line-up a big boost.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal

