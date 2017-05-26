5 cricketers who played Under-19 and international cricket for two different countries

There have been several instances when a player represents his country of birth at the Under 19 level and then goes to play for another nation at the International level. Better opportunities in cricketing career, ambition to achieve further in the sport are a few reasons why players prefer to change countries.

It’s not bewildering for the fact that every cricketer wants to earn handsome and have a healthy career apart from living their passion of getting involved in the illustrious sport. We take a glance at five cricketers who went on to change their cricketing nations after playing the Under 19 World Cup.

#5 Imran Tahir, Pakistan

Mohammad Imran Tahir has been plying his trade for the South African national team since 2011 and has been an indispensable component of their setup since then. However, it was only in 2011 that he became eligible to represent Africa in international cricket.

Born in Lahore, Pakistan, the leg-spinner played a chunk of his cricket in his country of birth and has also represented Pakistan at the Under 19 level ODI format in 1998. He churned out 15 wickets in 16 matches for his U19 team with a four-wicket haul to show for.

He had also been a part of the Pakistan side in the U19 World Cup staged in South Africa in 1998. With 7 wickets from 6 matches at an average of 27.85, Imran Tahir’s career took off in grand style.

#4 Colin de Grandhomme, Zimbabwe

Currently holding the record of the best bowling figures of 6 for 41 in Test cricket by a New Zealand debutant, Colin de Grandhomme has turned out to be more than a handy all-rounder for his country. Nevertheless, Zimbabwe is his motherland and he initially started playing cricket from there.

He has represented Zimbabwe at the U19 Level and has played for them in the World Cup. In six games, he has scored 94 runs at an average of 23.5 with a top score of 41 against the Sri Lankan U19 team.

In 2006, he left Zimbabwe for New Zealand to enhance his cricketing career and played for Auckland in the domestic circuit after which he made his way into the New Zealand national team.

#3 Gary Ballance, Zimbabwe

The swashbuckling left-handed batsman from England has been a prolific run scorer for Yorkshire- his domestic team in the English county. Following sterling performances with the willow in the domestic circuit, he was drafted into the England national team.

