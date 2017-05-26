5 cricketers who played Under-19 and international cricket for two different countries

There have been several instances when a player represents his country of birth at the Under 19 level and then goes to play for another nation at the International level. Better opportunities in cricketing career, ambition to achieve further in the sport are a few reasons why players prefer to change countries.
It’s not bewildering for the fact that every cricketer wants to earn handsome and have a healthy career apart from living their passion of getting involved in the illustrious sport. We take a glance at five cricketers who went on to change their cricketing nations after playing the Under 19 World Cup.
#5 Imran Tahir, Pakistan
Mohammad Imran Tahir has been plying his trade for the South African national team since 2011 and has been an indispensable component of their setup since then. However, it was only in 2011 that he became eligible to represent Africa in international cricket.
Born in Lahore, Pakistan, the leg-spinner played a chunk of his cricket in his country of birth and has also represented Pakistan at the Under 19 level ODI format in 1998. He churned out 15 wickets in 16 matches for his U19 team with a four-wicket haul to show for.
He had also been a part of the Pakistan side in the U19 World Cup staged in South Africa in 1998. With 7 wickets from 6 matches at an average of 27.85, Imran Tahir’s career took off in grand style.
#4 Colin de Grandhomme, Zimbabwe
Currently holding the record of the best bowling figures of 6 for 41 in Test cricket by a New Zealand debutant, Colin de Grandhomme has turned out to be more than a handy all-rounder for his country. Nevertheless, Zimbabwe is his motherland and he initially started playing cricket from there.
He has represented Zimbabwe at the U19 Level and has played for them in the World Cup. In six games, he has scored 94 runs at an average of 23.5 with a top score of 41 against the Sri Lankan U19 team.
In 2006, he left Zimbabwe for New Zealand to enhance his cricketing career and played for Auckland in the domestic circuit after which he made his way into the New Zealand national team.
#3 Gary Ballance, Zimbabwe
The swashbuckling left-handed batsman from England has been a prolific run scorer for Yorkshire- his domestic team in the English county. Following sterling performances with the willow in the domestic circuit, he was drafted into the England national team.
However, born and brought up in Zimbabwe, Ballance represented the Zimbabwean U19 cricket team in the World Cup in 2006, which was hosted by Sri Lanka. He could only manage 137 runs in five matches at an average of 27.40.
His match-winning show came against England U19 where he top-scored with 47 runs and picked up three wickets to be adjudged the Man of the Match and also win his side the game by a couple of wickets.
#2 Grant Elliot, South Africa
The Kiwi all-rounder has been handy for New Zealand but hasn’t been a regular feature in their team. The jaw-dropping knock of 84 runs against South Africa in the semi-final of the 2015 World Cup remains the most impactful innings he has played.
However, before moving to New Zealand, he played for the South African U19 team in the World Cup that was hosted by South Africa. In six games, he scored 130 runs with 45 against the Sri Lankan U19 team being his top score.
With age not favouring Elliot, it’s highly unlikely that he will make a comeback into the New Zealand team. His last appearance for the Black Caps was during the 2016 World T20 in India.
#1 Jonathan Trott, South Africa
Jonathan Trott had a prolific run with English cricket team in both Test and ODI formats. With as many as 13 International tons, he had hardly gone under the radar during his days with the England team.
The talent was well and truly palpable during his U19 days with the South African cricket team. During the U19 World Cup in Australia, he scored 156 runs in six games at an average of 39 and also picked up a wicket with his slow medium pace.
It was in May 2015 when Trott last represented England after which he announced his retirement from International cricket, though he has continued to make his presence felt in the domestic arena.