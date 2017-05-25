5 players Mumbai Indians would want to retain

It has been a dream season for the Mumbai Indians. They dominated right through the league stage, winning 10 of their 14 matches and finished on top of the table to qualify for the playoffs. There was a minor hiccup when they lost to the Rising Pune Supergiant in the first Qualifier, but that didn’t deter their winning mentality.

Rohit Sharma and co. came back strong in the second Qualifier to make their way into the final where Mumbai defended a low score and won by the narrowest of margins to lift the coveted title for a record third time.

Now, that the victory has sunk in, it is time to look ahead, it is time to plan for the future. With no assurances as to whether or not the franchises would be allowed to retain any player, there have been reports that a right to match card might be the only option for holding on to the coveted players.

However, if the teams are allowed to retain some of their star players, which players would Mumbai like to hold on to? Here we take a look at five players that the defending champions might just want to retain.

#5 Nitish Rana

Every season of IPL gives birth to a new young star. This season, it was the young Nitish Rana who grabbed everyone’s attention. With Rohit Sharma coming down at No. 4, Mumbai needed someone in the top order who would fire on a consistent basis and thankfully for Mumbai, Rana was the one to answer the call – especially in the early part of the campaign.

The 23-year-old left-handed batsman did the star turn for his team on numerous occasions and justified his inclusion. In 13 matches, he scored 333 runs at an average of 30.27 with three half-centuries.

What stood out was the way he conducted himself during his knocks, hitting boundaries when needed and rotating the strike at will. Although his form faltered a little towards the end of the season, Rana has proven to be a name that one should keep a keen eye on in the years to come.

#4 Krunal Pandya

While it was his younger brother who shone in the IPL two years back, the last couple of years has seen Krunal Pandya make a name for himself as well. In the grandest of stages, the 26-year-old all-rounder played the match-winning hand on several occasions even as the other high profile players of the team failed to get going.

In the past couple of years in the IPL, the older Pandya brother has come forward he grasped it with both hands. While last season was about getting into the fold of things, this season was more about establishing himself as a key player in the setup.

Krunal will give you four economical overs and then bat as the situation demands, the perfect utility player. Moreover, he knows how to handle pressure (something we saw in the final) which makes him an asset to any team in this format of the game.

#3 Hardik Pandya

