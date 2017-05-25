5 players Mumbai Indians would want to retain

It has been a dream season for the Mumbai Indians. They dominated right through the league stage, winning 10 of their 14 matches and finished on top of the table to qualify for the playoffs. There was a minor hiccup when they lost to the Rising Pune Supergiant in the first Qualifier, but that didn’t deter their winning mentality.
Rohit Sharma and co. came back strong in the second Qualifier to make their way into the final where Mumbai defended a low score and won by the narrowest of margins to lift the coveted title for a record third time.
Now, that the victory has sunk in, it is time to look ahead, it is time to plan for the future. With no assurances as to whether or not the franchises would be allowed to retain any player, there have been reports that a right to match card might be the only option for holding on to the coveted players.
However, if the teams are allowed to retain some of their star players, which players would Mumbai like to hold on to? Here we take a look at five players that the defending champions might just want to retain.
#5 Nitish Rana
Every season of IPL gives birth to a new young star. This season, it was the young Nitish Rana who grabbed everyone’s attention. With Rohit Sharma coming down at No. 4, Mumbai needed someone in the top order who would fire on a consistent basis and thankfully for Mumbai, Rana was the one to answer the call – especially in the early part of the campaign.
The 23-year-old left-handed batsman did the star turn for his team on numerous occasions and justified his inclusion. In 13 matches, he scored 333 runs at an average of 30.27 with three half-centuries.
What stood out was the way he conducted himself during his knocks, hitting boundaries when needed and rotating the strike at will. Although his form faltered a little towards the end of the season, Rana has proven to be a name that one should keep a keen eye on in the years to come.
#4 Krunal Pandya
While it was his younger brother who shone in the IPL two years back, the last couple of years has seen Krunal Pandya make a name for himself as well. In the grandest of stages, the 26-year-old all-rounder played the match-winning hand on several occasions even as the other high profile players of the team failed to get going.
In the past couple of years in the IPL, the older Pandya brother has come forward he grasped it with both hands. While last season was about getting into the fold of things, this season was more about establishing himself as a key player in the setup.
Krunal will give you four economical overs and then bat as the situation demands, the perfect utility player. Moreover, he knows how to handle pressure (something we saw in the final) which makes him an asset to any team in this format of the game.
#3 Hardik Pandya
In 2015, the IPL turned out to be the game changer for a young Hardik Pandya, eventually leading to an India debut for the youngster. Two years have gone by and after an indifferent season last time around, the younger of the Pandya sibling has certainly wiped off all question about whether he was a flash in the pan.
In the shortest format of the game, every team needs an able all-rounder to provide balance and stability and that is where Hardik comes in.
The youngster can bowl at 140 Kmph and above on a consistent basis and even generates substantial movement in favourable conditions. At the same time, he can hit the ball a long distance and up the scoring rate whenever required. On the field as well, he is a livewire.
Over the last couple of years, he has been an integral member of the Mumbai Indians setup and it is unlikely that they would want to let him go.
#2 Jasprit Bumrah
The standout performer for the Mumbai Indians this year was, undoubtedly, Jasprit Bumrah. He was the top wicket-taker for the team, but more importantly, he performed in the matches that mattered and turned around his team’s fortunes.
For someone whose bowling action is as weird as his, Bumrah has extraordinary control over his line and length. He might not have many variations but the perfection with which he bowls his deliveries makes him a dangerous customer, especially at the death.
It is nearly impossible to slog Bumrah, such is his discipline. Moreover, he also has the tendency of picking up crucial wickets and breaking partnerships, something that makes him so special. There is no doubt that it will be a priority for Mumbai to hold on to him.
#1 Rohit Sharma
Arguably, the best Indian opener in limited overs cricket at the moment, Rohit Sharma will definitely be the first player Mumbai would want to retain. Ever since joining the side, he has been one of the most consistent players in the IPL.
He has lead Mumbai to three IPL titles and is the third highest run-scorer in the history of the tournament. Although he was not at his best with the bat this season, it was the 30-year-old’s captaincy that stood out.
And, along with all this, Rohit is a local Mumbaiker, which means that the fans have a special corner in their heart for the skipper and can find more traction with the team. He is an icon player for Mumbai, in the true sense of the word. It is impossible to imagine Rohit donning any other jersey in the IPL.