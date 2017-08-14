5 players who missed out on a spot in the ODI and T20I squad to face Sri Lanka

On the verge of whitewashing Sri Lanka in the Test series, India announced their ODI and T20I squad that will take on Sri Lanka. Although not known for making wholesale changes to the squad, India did just that as they rested several stars, including much of the bowling department in Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.
That meant that there will be a new-look bowling line-up for the series that will include the likes of Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Shardul Thakur. Dinesh Karthik, who was brought in as an injury replacement for Manish Pandey, made way for the Karnataka batsman, who topped the scoring charts in the recently-concluded A team Tri-series in South Africa.
While there were some surprise picks, there were also some who were unlucky to miss out on a spot in the side. Here are 5 players who were unlucky to miss out on a spot in the ODI and T20I squad to face Sri Lanka:
Shreyas Iyer
While some players have taken the IPL route to the Indian team recently, Shreyas Iyer has been knocking on the door of national selection after consistent performances for Mumbai in the domestic circuit. However, once again, he has failed to make the cut despite finishing as the third-leading run-getter in the A-team tri-series that India won in South Africa.
Having already been named in the Indian Test squad as cover for the injured Virat Kohli in the Test series against Australia, Iyer has already had a taste of international cricket, albeit from the sidelines. While he will find it incredibly difficult to break into the settled Test side, he must have thought he had a chance of making the ODI squad, especially after his impressive performance in the recently-concluded tri-series in South Africa.
After scoring an unbeaten century in the final against South Africa A, the 22-year-old showed that the big occasion doesn't faze him at all. He will be hoping that it is a question of when and not if he will play for India.
Jaydev Unadkat
An integral part of Rising Pune Supergiant's passage to the IPL 2017 final, Jaydev Unadkat has forced himself back into the reckoning for national selection. The 25-year-old left-arm bowler might feel aggrieved at missing out on a spot, especially considering the fact that the likes of Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami have been rested.
24 wickets in 12 matches at an economy rate of just over 7 are incredible numbers for a fast bowler who bowls in the powerplay and at the death. But that is just what Unadkat managed in IPL 2017. Although he missed out on a spot to the A series in South Africa, the fact that he is a left-arm seamer and adds a variety that is currently absent in the Indian bowling line-up makes his omission slightly surprising.
Especially considering the fact that he has already represented India across all formats.
Krunal Pandya
Ever since making his debut, Hardik Pandya has quickly established himself as one of the regulars of the Indian side across all formats. However, his brother, Krunal Pandya, who he plays along with at Baroda and Mumbai Indians hasn't been so lucky.
Despite his impressive performances in the IPL, where he has contributed with both the bat and ball, Krunal hasn't got a chance to represent India. With Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, both rested, this seemed like the ideal opportunity for Krunal to finally get his chance.
His control with the ball and explosiveness with the bat might have tempted the selectors to go with the 26-year-old, however, the selectors went with the experience of Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal, who have already represented India.
Rishabh Pant
He might only be 19, but Rishabh Pant has already made his T20I debut and has made a name for himself in the domestic circuit. After a brilliant IPL and a fantastic start to his domestic career across all formats, Pant made his T20I debut against England earlier this year and although he wasn't with the side for the Champions Trophy, he took part in the T20I series against West Indies.
However, the return to fitness of both Manish Pandey and KL Rahul has meant that the selectors have decided to omit the talented teenager from the squad. With India only playing a solitary T20I in the country, he must have been disappointed to miss out on a T20I spot as well.
However, a poor showing with the A side in the tri-series in South Africa didn't help his cause but he still has age on his side and it is only a matter of time before he makes a return to the side.
The same, however, cannot be said about another player who was dropped.
Yuvraj Singh
When it comes to Indian cricket, Yuvraj Singh is the king of comebacks. The number of times that he has bounced back from both personal adversity and being dropped from the side is the stuff of legends. But at age of 35, his latest omission from the ODI set-up might yet be one too many even for him.
Having not played ODIs since 2013, the 35-year-old was brought back was into the ODI set-up earlier this year in the series against England. He immediately repaid the selectors' faith as he recorded his career-best ODI score on his return. Since then, he took part in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and was also a member of the squad that went to West Indies.
While one might argue that he hasn't been delivering the goods, a closer look at his numbers reveal that hasn't been the case. In fact, since his return, he has scored at an average in excess of 40 and a strike rate of nearly 100. Both are not only excellent numbers for someone batting at No.4 but also above his career average and strike rate.
If he was brought in just for the Champions Trophy, it was puzzling to see why he was picked for the series against West Indies. While he didn't set the stage on fire in that series, that was just a few matches. For someone who has played more than 300 ODIs for the country, that clearly isn't enough.