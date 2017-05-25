5 players who might be playing their last ICC Champions Trophy

The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 is just a few days away and all the teams are gearing up for the much-awaited tournament.
The prestigious tournament began way back in 1998 when it was called the ICC Knockout Trophy. The name was changed in 2002 and ever since then, it was known as the Champions Trophy with the top teams taking on each other to lift the coveted title.
Also Read: India's 2002 Champions Trophy squad: Where are they now?
The next edition of the Champions Trophy is set to take place in India two years after the 2019 world cup. Unfortunately, there are a whole bunch of cricketers who might be playing their last Champions Trophy for their respective countries mainly due to their age.
In this article, we take a look at 5 such cricketers who not play in another ICC Champions Trophy.
#5 AB de Villiers
He will be leading the Proteas’ charge in the ICC Champions Trophy this time around and will be looking to help them lift the trophy for the first time in 19 years. South Africa won the inaugural tournament back in 1998 when it was known as the ICC Knockout Trophy.
However, a string of events led to them being given the title of chokers and they have never managed to win an ICC event thereafter.
Currently, 33 years old, it is highly unlikely that Mr. 360 would continue playing in another 4 years. He is still one of the most dangerous batsmen in the world but as he gets older, his ability to decimate opposition bowlers with ease will not remain the same. He would most likely go on to retire after the world cup in 2019.
He has played 217 matches for his country and scored 9220 runs at an average of 54.23 with 52 half centuries and 24 centuries to his name.
#4 Shoaib Malik
After Younis Khan and Misbah ul Haq’s retirement from the game, we might see Shoaib Malik step down as well after the conclusion of the Champions Trophy.
However, given the fact that a lot of Pakistanis have gone on to play at the age of 40 and beyond, we might just see the former captain take part in the 2019 world cup as well before calling it quits.
However, it is unlikely that he would play for two years after the world cup in the next edition of the Champions Trophy. He is one of the very few cricketers who has featured in all the Champions Trophy tournaments since 2002.
He has played 247 ODIs for Pakistan and has amassed 6711 runs with 39 half centuries and 9 centuries to his name.
#3 Lasith Malinga
Arguably one of the best death bowlers, Malinga has played an integral role in Sri Lanka’ success over the years. He made his debut back in 2004 and has featured in all the Champions Trophy tournaments since then.
Known for his toe-crushing yorkers and the variations in his deliveries, Malinga is beginning to lose his golden touch and is slowly starting to fade away.
Batsmen are beginning to figure him out and are able to pick out his deliveries with a lot more ease than before.
Despite that, he will continue to play a big role for Sri Lanka as he is one of the senior most members of a relatively inexperienced side going into the 2017 champions trophy. Having said that, Sri Lanka would look for some young guns the next time the tournament comes along.
#2 Yuvraj Singh
One of the biggest fighters of world cricket, Yuvraj has defied the odds time and again and has proved to be one of the biggest match winners for India on numerous occasions.
He is the only cricketer in this list who played in the ICC Knockout Trophy in 2000 and has gone on to play 3 champions trophy tournaments after. Unfortunately, he was unable to take part in the 2009 and 2013 edition due to his injuries and other issues.
He has always proved to put up his best performances in the big tournaments and he would like to do the same this time around as well.
However, with youngsters such as Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan and many others coming into the fray, Yuvraj will most likely not be a part of the tournament in another 4 years.
35-years-old, he has not been as consistent as before and needs a lot more to settle into his innings before he gets going with the bat. It is also unlikely that he will play a part in India’s 2019 World Cup campaign.
#1 MS Dhoni
Just like Yuvraj, MS Dhoni has been a vital cog in the Indian line-up over the last decade or so. Arguably one of the greatest ever captain India has ever seen, Dhoni will be playing under another captain for the first time in an ICC event.
Unfortunately, he has not been the dangerous batsman he once was and takes a lot of time to settle down at the crease before he gets going.
With Rishabh Pant making a name for himself on the domestic and international stage, he could be the ideal replacement for Dhoni once he retires from the game, which might not be too long from now.
Currently 35 years old, Dhoni does not have a lot of time in his hands and there is almost no chance that he will play a role in India’s next Champions Trophy or World Cup campaign.