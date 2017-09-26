5 players India should try at No. 4 before World Cup 2019

​

Manish Pandey and KL Rahul have failed to fire at No. 4

Batting has always been India's strength in the limited overs game. As ODI cricket is transforming, power hitters are the need of the hour for every team. The Indian batting lineup, too, is packed with power hitters. India are playing some good cricket at the moment and they have identified the roles that individuals will play in the batting order .

India have given opportunities to many players recently and have come to a composition that suits their aggressive style of play. The top order looks solid and the lower middle order is as explosive as ever. However, the number four position still remains a concern for the team management.

Manish Pandey and KL Rahul have been tried at number four recently, but so far they have not been able to cement a permanent place at the position. They have been getting starts but have failed to capitalise on them.

Here, we look at some young players who have been performing consistently in domestic cricket and hence, deserve a chance to be tried at number four:

Karun Nair

Karun Nair is an exceptional talent

Karun Nair scores runs with utmost ease and his strokes are pleasing to the eye. His greatest ability is to find gaps in the field.

A batsman who bats at four is expected to have a good technique and the ability to rotate the strike well. Nair has an excellent technique. He is a rock solid player who would be perfect for a position like number four. He also rotates the strike quite well and is an accumulator of runs.

If trusted for the role, he can take the innings forward and capitalize on the momentum provided by the top order. If however, the top order fail to provide a good start than he has the game to rebuild an innings.

He has played 53 List A games so far and has 1453 runs to his name with a strike rate of 35.43.

Mandeep Singh

Mandeep Singh might be a good number four

