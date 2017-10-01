5 players who should be included in India's T20I squad to face Australia

​

After winning the ODI series against Australia, India will look to extend their winning run in the T20Is as well. The three-match series will take place in Ranchi, Trivandrum, and Hyderabad respectively.

While the Test and ODI sides have been performing exceptionally, India's T20I side has not produced the desired results over the past couple of years.

There have been a few players who have lost their touch in this format and have not been up to the mark. There is a need for the Men in Blue to change things up in order to get back to winning ways.

Here is a list of five cricketers who should be included in India's T20I squad against Australia.

#5 Rishabh Pant

The soon to turn 20 year old from Delhi has been looking to make a mark on the big stage for quite some time now. Ever since the U-19 World Cup in 2016, he has produced some exemplary performances in various tournaments.

He even made his debut for the Men in Blue earlier this year against England but hardly got a chance to shine.

He was outstanding in the Indian Premier League this season and was included in the squad for the ODIs against West Indies. Unfortunately, he didn't play a single game.

If chosen for the T20Is against Australia, he will look to make the most of the opportunity and send a stern message to the selectors.

With MS Dhoni not near his best in T20Is, Pant could be the ideal replacement.

#4 Krunal Pandya

With Hardik Pandya performing superbly well in all three formats of the game, his older brother Krunal will be itching to join him in the Indian cricket team.

Just like Hardik, Krunal too has made his mark due to his performances in the IPL over the past couple of years. He has produced match-winning performances for the Mumbai Indians and has played better than Hardik on a number of occasions as well.

He played a huge role in Mumbai's road to their third IPL trophy this season. His consistent performances were noticed by the selectors as he was awarded a place in India A's squad which travelled to South Africa recently.

#3 Ashish Nehra

