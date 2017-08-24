International cricket is finally returning to Pakistan. The three-match T20I series between Pakistan and the world XI is scheduled to take place in September. Some of the finest players in the world are set to take part and bring back international cricket to the country in some style.
Although the dates for the series have not been announced yet, plenty of names have already been floated around. Faf du Plessis is reportedly set to be the captain of the world XI side while several other stars including his compatriot Hashim Amla and World T20-winning England captain Paul Collingwood are also on the list. With the official announcement to be made before too long, let us take a look five players the fans would love to see in the World XI side that takes on Pakistan in Lahore.
Here are 5 players fans would love to see play for World XI in the T20I series against Pakistan:
Virat Kohli
Despite the rivalry between India and Pakistan, ask any cricket fan in the country and they will tell you that Virat Kohli is one of the players who they'd love to see play. Whether it is in Tests, ODIs or T20Is, the Indian captain is one of the few players who'd walk into any side and would be one of the first names when it comes to a World XI. Not for nothing is he the No.1 ranked ODI and T20I batsman in the world right now.
Kohli has played 300 international matches since his debut in 2008 and yet he hasn't played a single match in Pakistan across any format. While it would be great to see that change, especially with him turning out for a World XI to face Pakistan in Lahore, that is unlikely to happen.
If the tensions between India and Pakistan, which has seen the two countries not play each other apart from in international tournaments in this decade, isn't enough, India are playing Australia in five ODIs and three T20Is beginning on September 17. So he won't get the NOC required to take part in the three-match ODI series.
Glenn Maxwell
If there is one player that has continually that he is made for the shorter formats, it is Glenn Maxwell. Whether it is with his innovative stroke play, acrobatic efforts in the field or his more than handy off-spin, the 28-year-old is exactly the type of multi-dimensional cricketer who thrives in the shortest format of the game.
It does, however, help that he is far conventional and the ease with which he can maneuver the field, play with the bowlers' plans makes him a nightmare for opposing captains. Scoring quickly is an art and doing so by making the sublime look so ridiculously easy is not something that everyone can do. But with an array of shots that includes scoops, reverse sweeps, swats and a whole lot more, the all-rounder has every shot in the book and then some more.
If T20s are all about entertaining the audience, there are few better suited to doing that than Maxwell, which is why he would be a great addition to the World XI side. However, the fact that he is Australia's ODI and T20I squad for the series against India means that he is unlikely to take part in the three-match series.
Jos Buttler
The man leading the England revolution in limited-overs cricket might be Eoin Morgan, the man scoring all the runs might be Joe Root, but ask anyone on which England batsman they'd love to watch in T20s and the unanimous answer would be Jos Buttler. The talented wicketkeeper has been a phenomenon ever since he made his debut, breaking stereotypes and giving a massive headache to opposing captains with his vast array of shots.
Rewriting the rule book when it comes to shot making isn't easy but that is the art that Buttler has perfected. And that has earned him plenty of admirers wherever he plies his trade. Capable of batting anywhere in the side, he is also incredibly versatile and not just a one-trick pony.
However, he too, is unlikely to take part in the series as England will be playing West Indies in the ODI and T20I leg towards the end of September. As an integral member of the England limited-overs set-up Buttler will be crucial to the side's plans against West Indies.
Rashid Khan
At the age of 18, Rashid Khan already has over 100 international wickets. The leg spinner from Afghanistan has been a revelation ever since he made his international debut in October 2015 just a month after he turned 17. With modern batsmen increasingly finding it difficult to pick wrist spinners, Rashid Khan has made the most of that by continually bamboozling batsmen.
Not only is he the youngest to pick up 50 ODI wickets but he also holds the record for the fourth-best ODI figures. It is not just in ODIs that he has continually impressed, but in T20Is as well, where he is currently the No.4 ranked bowler in the world.
As Afghanistan don't regularly play the top international sides, playing with and against some of the best players in the world will serve as the ideal platform for both him to exhibit his talent and also for the world to witness the rise of a prodigious talent.
AB de Villiers
One of the key aspects of T20 was the desire to bring in an audience that otherwise wouldn't consume cricket. And one player who is capable of bringing in plenty of people to watch him play is AB de Villiers. While there might be more technically-sound players or those who are more consistent across all formats, there are few who has the ability to entertain the crowd like AB de Villiers can.
The Proteas batsman is one of the best in the world not only because of his incredible consistency across all formats but also his ability to innovate. As the owner of the record for the fastest ODI century, AB has shown time and again that not only can score quickly but also do so while being incredibly entertaining and scoring across the stadium. No wonder, he is fondly called as "Mr. 360" by his adoring fans.
With South Africa's series against Bangladesh not beginning before the final week of September, there are certainly no issues with him getting an NOC to play in the three-match T20I series. While the likes of Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis have been discussed as potential players, the latter as captain, the biggest coup would be if AB de Villiers takes part in the series for the world XI.