5 players who could be playing their last CPL

Brad Hogg has remained a popular cricketer across the globe

This year's Caribbean Premier League promises plenty of action and entertainment as it features several top quality players. The tournament includes plenty of young talent which is eager to make its presence felt, and at the same time has numerous veterans who might be playing their last CPL tournament.

Some veteran cricketers have been plagued by injury issues while some have lost their mojo. Their chances of appearing in next year's CPL are slim and this may be the last time we are seeing them in this T20 league.

Here are the top five cricketers for whom the 2017 CPL could be their last:

Brad Hogg

Age is only a number, especially to Brad Hogg, who is featuring in this edition's CPL as its oldest player. At 46 years of age, Hogg is well-ahead of the traditional age of retirement in cricket, but the chinaman bowler is not too concerned about it.

After bidding adieu to Test cricket in 2008, the Australian spinner focused his attention on the T20 format and for the last decade has been traveling across the world to bowl spin in T20 leagues. He was effective and economical with his spin bowling but since the last one year, the wheels have started to come off.

The fact that he went unsold in the 2017 IPL auction indicates how things stand for Hogg at the moment. In CPL, he is representing Trinbago Knight Riders who already have three quality spinners in the form of Sunil Narine, Nikita Miller, and Shadab Khan. Hence, he might struggle to even find a place in the playing XI.

The spinner's only chance of extending his T20 career is to deliver some magical performances in this year's CPL, but with three spinners already in the team, the probability of he getting a match and eventually extending his career is slim.

Jesse Ryder

Fans will hope Ryder fires for the St Lucia Stars this season

One of the most talented cricketers from New Zealand, Jesse Ryder has remained in the news in the last one decade for the wrong reasons. His inconsistency overshadows his batting skills which are capable of demolishing any bowling unit.

He was roped into this year's CPL by St. Lucia Stars as the replacement for the injured David Miller. Ryder played his last match in March 2017 representing Central District and smashed 109 in that game.

But anyone who has seen Ryder bat knows that stats don't matter to him and nothing can be predicted about his batting. He is sure to get a longer stint at St Lucia Stars, who do not really have any other overseas specialist batsman in their squad.

