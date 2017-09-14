5 most iconic bowling spells by an Indian

​

Indian Cricket's history is replete with instances where the team has had to pin all their hopes on a batsman (or batsmen) to see the side through. Quite a few era-defining batters have donned the blue of India over the years and as a result, every Indian team which takes the field has to carry with it the tag of a batting-heavy side.

A lion's share of India's most memorable victories has been scripted on the back of some splendid innings from their world-renowned batsmen. Yet, amidst this overabundance of unforgettable innings, there stand out a few bowling spells which are spoken of in the same breath.

Here, we have compiled a list of five such iconic bowling spells which deserve to be a part of the list of Team India's best performances on a cricket field.

#5 S Sreesanth vs South Africa (Johannesburg, 2006)

The Indian team came into the first test of the four-match series on the back of a clobbering from the South Africans in the ODI series. Add to that the fact that India had never registered a test win in the African country till then.

Rahul Dravid won the toss and chose to have a go with the bat first only to lose both his openers cheaply. The spine of the team then, Dravid, Tendulkar, Laxman and Ganguly, registered scores of 32, 44, 28 and 51 respectively, as India bundled out with 249 runs on the board.

What followed was a complete annihilation of the famed South African batting line up - four Proteas batsmen sent packing by the eighth over, and the rest by the 26th. Five of the 10 South African wickets were bagged by Sreesanth, who finished with figures of 10-3-40-5. With the wind aiding a bit of movement in the air and a considerable purchase off the pitch, the Kerala speedster wreaked havoc on the hosts' batsmen.

His list of victims included the likes of Graeme Smith, Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, Mark Boucher and Shaun Pollock as South Africa collapsed for 84.

On the back of VVS Laxman's half century, India handed a target of 402 runs for the hosts to chase and ultimately recorded their first win on South African soil. Sreesanth was named man of the match for the eight wickets he picked.

#4 Stuart Binny vs Bangladesh (Dhaka, 2014)

Already 1-0 ahead in the three-match ODI series, the visitors were confident of wrapping it up in the second match. Mushfiqur Rahim, who was leading Bangladesh, invited the Indian team to have a go with the bat first up.

In a near-perfect debut, Taskin Ahmed removed five of Indian batsmen and helped his team restrict the opponents to a meagre total of 105 runs. The stage was set for Bangladesh to get the job done and make the third match of the series a decider, which was to be played at the same venue. Stuart Binny, though, wasn't having any of it.

After Mohit Sharma had given the team a head start by clearing both the openers, Binny, within 28 deliveries, scalped half a dozen wickets, gave away just four runs and finished with astonishing figures of 4.4-2-4-6 - India's best in ODIs.

Bangladesh were bundled out before even reaching the 60-run mark as India secured the series.

#3 Ashish Nehra vs England (Durban, 2003)

Both the teams had their task cut out. With just one group stage match each remaining and that too against their respective arch-rivals, India and England knew that a win in this game would help them go into the last match with a better shot at making the super six.

