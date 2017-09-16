5 most-capped ODI players who haven’t played Test cricket

Test cricket is unique, it is completely different from the other forms of cricket. It is unlike any other competition in the world because it combines so many different elements - technical, mental, physical and tactical into one contest. Test matches can often last up to five days, something that is definitely unique, and ingenious.
Players too give Test cricket quite some importance. Ask any player which is the most precious cap he would like to earn and the answer would inevitably be the Test cap. Playing Test cricket for their country still remains the dream for most players.
There have been a few players who have featured in limited-overs cricket but have failed to make it to the Test team. Here are five of the highest-capped ODI stars who haven’t played a single Test.
#5 Yusuf Pathan (57 ODIs)
Yusuf Pathan made a name for himself as one of the hardest hitters of the cricket ball. He made his international debut in the famous 2007 World T20 final, playing as an opener after Virender Sehwag got injured. He soon made his ODI debut, in 2008. Though he wasn’t consistent, the selectors persisted with him as they considered him a finisher and handy bowler.
While Yusuf’s strike-rate in ODIs was an impressive 113.6, his average of 27 didn’t do enough justice to the talent he possessed. Due to his inconsistency, Pathan could never break into the Test team. He has played 57 ODIs and 22 T20Is for India but has never featured in whites.
#4 David Hussey (69 ODIs)
The younger brother of Mr. Cricket, Michael Hussey, David Hussey made his debut in 2008 after scoring tons of runs in domestic cricket. He scored massively in Australia and in County Cricket in England. An aggressive batsman with a strong bottom-handed technique, the younger Hussey had the ability to play breath-taking strokes and take the game away from the opposition.
Despite scoring more than 14,000 runs in his first-class career, David never got a chance in the longest format of the game. With a first-class average of around 53, it would be Hussey’s biggest disappointment not wearing the baggy green cap on his head.
David represented Australia in 108 internationals (69 ODIs and 39 T20Is) before retiring in January 2013. He still continued to play in various T20 leagues across the globe before calling time on his cricketing career after last season’s Big Bash.
#3 Ian Harvey (73 ODIs)
There are many cricketers at the international level who play for a long period of time. But once they retire or exit the spotlight, it’s tough to recall their feats. Ian Harvey falls into that category. He contributed handsomely to Australia's cause but does not have a fifer or a One-Day International (ODI) 50 to his name, despite playing 73 matches.
He was a stingy bowler who had the uncanny ability to pick up crucial wickets. Harvey possessed one of the most deceptive slower balls in world cricket. He was a handy batsman as well in the lower order.
He failed to represent Australia in Test cricket though as he was around when Australia’s Test team was settled and dominating world cricket.
#2 James Hopes (85 ODIs)
A genuine all-rounder who combined brisk medium pace with attacking batting, James Hopes was one of Australia's most versatile players. His batting and bowling often flew under the radar but he contributed whenever the team needed him.
Hopes played international cricket for five years, featuring in 85 ODIs and 12 T20Is. Despite being one of the most prolific all-rounders, Hopes never donned the whites for Australia. One of the main reasons could be Australia’s settled line-up and strong bench. Hopes, like many other players, continued to play in T20 leagues before retiring in January 2016.
#1 Kieron Pollard (101 ODIs)
During the Champions League T20 in 2009, the world sat up and took notice of Kieron Pollard when he decimated New South Wales with an 18-ball 54 to help his team Trinidad & Tobago get over the line. Pollard is not only a destructive middle-order batsman but also a canny and useful medium pace bowler, with subtle variations.
Pollard has represented West Indies in 101 ODIs and 55 T20Is, but he has never got a chance in the longest format of the game. Pollard, after he was dropped in 2015, made an impressive comeback to the national team, armed with an improved defensive technique and the stomach for a fight.
He has a decent first-class record, but will need to perform consistently in one-dayers to convince the selectors that he is fit to play the longest format.