5 most articulate and eloquent Indian cricketers of all time

For a long time, Indian cricketers were not particularly known to be eloquent speakers and among the members of the teams, few cricketers could articulate their thoughts with the foreign press.

However, present day cricketers are all well spoken and over the past two decades or so, plenty of ex-cricketers have made their way to the commentary box. On the other hand, there are some who did not become commentators but their eloquence is well known.

So, let’s take a look at 5 most articulate and eloquent Indian cricketers ever.

#5 Rahul Dravid

Starting off this list of eloquent gentlemen is none other than Rahul Dravid and if one has watched his speech at the Sir Donald Bradman Oration back in 2011, then she or he will be in no doubt that he is one of the most eloquent cricketers India has ever had.

That said, his forays into the media have been few and far between, due to his commitments as a cricket coach in the IPL and then India U-19 sides.

Shortly after his retirement, he did do commentary for some time and during that short period, he exemplified his gifts as an orator that had already been on abundant display during the Bradman Oration lecture.

#4 Ravi Shastri

​





This man needs no introduction and despite having become a source of amusement for cricket fans due to some of his pet phrases, he remains one of the most recognisable voices from among Indian cricketer turned commentators.

After his retirement from international cricket in 1992, Shastri became a commentator and occasional writer for different newspapers.

However, it was his booming voice, his grasp of the language and his ability to perfectly capture a moment that made him one of the world’s best-known commentators. On the other hand, one of his most refreshing attributes is that he does not take any slight lightly and gives back as good as he gets.

For instance, when Mike Denness penalised Indian cricketers in South Africa back in 2001 for the flimsiest of reasons, Shastri ran to the press conference from the commentary box and confronted him.

It remains one of the abiding memories of his long broadcasting career.

#3 Navjot Singh Sidhu





Former Indian opener Navjot Singh Sidhu might not have been a commentator for long but in that rather brief spell, it was quite clear that he is one of India’s most articulate and eloquent cricketers. Although his masterly uses of self-made idioms is now a source of amusement, it cannot be denied that Sidhu showed a level of mastery of the English language that was truly astonishing.

​





However, at the same time, it is necessary to point that he is equally adept at speaking Hindi and whenever he has done any pre-game show in the language in recent years during the IPL, his mastery over the language shone through. Last but not the least, it was not really a surprise that he eventually went into politics and put his silver tongue to better use.

#2 Bishan Singh Bedi





He might not have done much commentary on radio or television but as far as articulation or eloquence is concerned, there are very few Indian cricketers who are equal to the former spin great Bishan Singh Bedi. What makes him such a fascinating character is his outspoken nature and the ability to the cut to the heart of the matter very very quickly.

