5 moments from Sachin: A Billion Dreams which reduced you to tears

Sachin: A Billion Dreams, the docu-drama which essayed the life and career of Sachin Tendulkar is not only a movie, but in many ways is an experience for cricket fans, and in many ways is a glowing representation of a man who united the entire country whenever he strode out to wield the willow.
Right through the 2 hours 20 minutes, there were many moments when one could not help but be nostalgic and marvel at the greatness of the man.
Bereft of any untoward and over the top drama and unnecessary glitz and glamour, the movie has done proper justice to the life and career of Sachin Tendulkar.
Although the entire movie was an experience like none before, here in this article we attempt to filter out 5 moments which left the audience with moist eyes.
#5 The opening credits and the ‘Sachin Sachin’ chants
James Erskine, the director of the movie said: “It is quite a responsibility to make (this) film for a global audience. We tried to make a film for each and every member of the audience."
And he hit the nail on the head right at the beginning when he showcases Sachin Tendulkar striding out to bat amidst the clamour of Wankhede Stadium, and then quickly panning the cameras to the expressions of the fans and then to the eyes of Sachin Tendulkar.
As the man strides out, there is so much history behind the journey that the tone has been set and as the movie title appears on the screens, one cannot help but feel drops of tears rolling down the cheeks. Yes, the man has arrived, let the journey begin!
#4 When Ramakant Achrekar asks the name of the young prodigy
There is a time in the movie when Ajit Tendulkar, the elder brother takes his young sibling to Ramakant Achrekar for his first ever net session. The first ball demolishes the stumps of the young man and the pressure and tension are palpable.
Ajit then asks the coach to look elsewhere as his constant glare was putting pressure on the young man. Achrekar obliges and this frees up Sachin who then goes on to cream the bowlers all over the place.
An awestruck coach asks the elder brother: 'Naam kya bataya tumhare bhai ka?' (What is the name of your brother)
Right on cue, the voice of Tony Grieg, one of the voices of cricket speaks out: Sachin Tendulkar, what a wonderful player.
Yes, the moment was just perfect for another set of tissues!
#3 The debut series against the menacing Wasim-Waqar
A 16-year old made his way into the crease on a green track against the rampant Pakistan attack in Karachi. India were reeling and were facing an uphill task to even save the match.
Sachin, who was already dismissed by an inswinging yorker by Waqar was taking guard against the same bowling attack and in front of a hostile crowd who just wanted the Indian team on the mat.
The young man looked on, as Waqar came charging in, banged a ball into the surface and the short ball followed Tendulkar who tried to sway out of the way but was hit on the nose. Navjot Singh Sidhu’s voice in the background can be heard when he speaks about the incident.
“His nose was smashed and there was blood gushing all over the place. However, even during that moment of strife, the young man did not want to leave the field. He said, main khelega, and got up to take guard once again.”
The next few balls was a testament to the mental strength of this frail looking young man, who clipped the full ball to the square leg boundary and then drove a full ball down the track. He remained unbeaten and India managed to save that match.
I could not let my country down and leave the crease,' Sachin says at the time.
This is where legends are born, and the legend of Sachin Tendulkar took roots.
#2 The retirement speech
Mumbai, November 16, 2013.
A 24-year old career was coming to an end and as Sachin spoke about his career in front of a packed Wankhede Stadium, there was not a soul either in the stadium or in front of the television sets who would have dry eyes.
The Indian team led by MS Dhoni gave the legend a rolling guard of honour and as Sachin walked off even he could not control his tears.
This was all played out once again on the big screen and we could not help but tear up again.
And then came the retirement speech and in his own way, Tendulkar thanked everyone for helping him succeed all through his career.
"My life between 22 yards, for 24 years", and everybody was reduced to tears almost instantly. For the next 20 minutes, Sachin mesmerised India once again, but this time with his words.
We cried then, and after almost 4 years, we sobbed yet again.
#1 The father-son relationship
The movie is not just about a story of a sporting icon, but it also chronicles the various relationships he shared with people.
The most moving among them was his relationship with his father, Ramesh Tendulkar, and director James Erskine has done a superb job by combining some rare home-made footage with the news videos in the current context.
He is very candid to acknowledge the fact that his father, Ramesh Tendulkar made sure that he understands how important it was to be a good human being which will always define him irrespective of his cricketing career.
And then came the 1999 World Cup, when his father passed away and a young man came back after the funeral to play for his country. He smashed a century against Kenya and when he looked skywards, he was not the only one crying.
Fittingly enough, the movie ends with the old man and few of his life lessons and how his son has become the darling of the country.
“After every milestone, I look up to thank the almighty, but after 1999 it was also my father, a person who has defined me and my life,” Sachin says.
If you have emotions, you are bound to be choked at this father-son relationship.