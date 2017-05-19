5 memorable moments from Mumbai Indians’ win over Kolkata Knight Riders that don’t fade away

The penultimate game of the Indian Premier League had fans excited. After all, it was a clash between two of the most in-form teams in the tournament. In the end, KKR fans, as well as the neutrals, were left disappointed as the game ended up being a highly one-sided affair.

Batting first, KKR were dismantled by an inspired Mumbai Indians bowling attack. Gautam Gambhir’s team could manage just 107 runs, a target easily chased down by Rohit Sharma and co.

Here are 5 memorable moments from the match:

#1 Karn Sharma’s insane spell

When something good comes from an unexpected source, it feels nice. However, when the same unexpected source provides something insane, it feels hardly believable. Karn Sharma’s spell for the Mumbai Indians was precisely that.

The left-handed batsman delivered a fiery spell with the ball as he finished with figures of 4-0-16-4, taking the important wickets of Sunil Narine, Gautam Gambhir, Ishank Jaggi and Colin de Grandhomme. Karn equalled Anil Kumble’s 8-year record for the best figures by a spinner in a knockout match of the IPL.

The Knight Riders had no answer to his unlikely brilliance and they were further washed away by…

#2 Jasprit Bumrah’s fury

When your team-mate takes four wickets in a game, it becomes almost impossible to better that performance. However, Jasprit Bumrah continued his good form and ended up with a performance that was arguably even better than Karn Sharma’s.

Bumrah couldn’t complete his quota of four overs, but in his three, he gave away only seven runs and also managed to bowl a maiden. He topped that off with three wickets, bagging the scalps of Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa and Suryakumar Yadav – 3 of the best batsmen in the KKR line-up.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav’s final surge

All the star batsmen of the Knight Riders fell like a pack of cards as Mumbai Indians started the match with a bang. However, there was one among them who put up a brave fight: Suryakumar Yadav.

The right-hander played 25 balls and scored 31 runs, hitting two fours and a six in the process. His innings allowed KKR to cross the 100-run barrier, which at one point seemed impossible. While it would not prove to be enough in the end, he at least managed to spare his side some of the blushes.

