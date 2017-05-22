5 memorable moments from the IPL final that don’t fade away

That’s the end of this year’s Indian Premier League and Mumbai Indians ended up winning the tournament for the third time after a nail-biting encounter to beat the Rising Pune Supergiant.

Pune’s intent was clear from the very beginning as they roared in with their no-nonsense approach and tormented the Mumbai Indians’ batsmen from the very beginning. Such was the plight of Rohit Sharma and co. that the Indians were perhaps regretting their decision to bat first at the break.

With the help of Krunal Pandya’s valiant innings late in the order, Mumbai Indians made a late recovery and managed to post a total of 129 runs in 20 overs. In response, Pune could have comfortably finished the game, but played it too safe and had to pay for it in the end.

Here are 5 memorable moments from the match:

#1 Jaydev Unadkat starts with a bang

Playing against Mumbai in the final is always a difficult task since they have the experience of winning the title – and that too twice. In order to get the better of the Indians, striking down their batting order holds the fundamental spot for the opposition since their bowling unit is an extraordinary one, capable of defending the lowest of targets.

That is precisely what Jaydev Unadkat did as his bowling left Mumbai Indians’ batting in tatters. Unadkat, in his 4 over spell, took the wickets of openers Lendl Simmons and Parthiv Patel in the space of 3 balls and ended by giving away only 17 runs!

#2 Washington Sundar’s underrated spell

If the guy’s name wasn’t beautiful enough (pun intended), his spell against the Mumbai Indians was the epitome of elegance. Sundar’s spell won’t be talked of in the same breath as that of Unadkat’s, but it was, perhaps, of equal importance.

The teenager, who is playing in his first ever Indian Premier League season, didn’t manage to pick up any wickets—which was unfortunate—but his superb display of bowling at tight lines and lengths didn’t allow the batsmen to score freely against him.

In the end, he gave away only 13 runs in his 4 overs against one of the most attacking teams in the league.

#3 Krunal Pandya saves some pride

