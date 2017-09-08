5 major injuries Rohit Sharma has suffered

Sustaining frequent Injuries can be a frustrating element in a cricketer’s life as they take precious time out of their career. While some of them take a couple of weeks or so to heal, some injuries might take three to four months or even more to settle.
Over the course of his illustrious career for India, Rohit Sharma turned himself into an indispensable element of their batting lineup. However, he encountered several roadblocks in his journey- injury being one of them.
The Mumbai Indians skipper has suffered quite a few of them over the past few years. In this article, we take you through some of Rohit Sharma’s major injuries during his stint with the Indian cricket team.
#5 Toe injury, 2016
During the 2016 Asia Cup in Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma suffered a toe injury in India’s marquee clash against Pakistan in Dhaka. It was India’s first game in the T20 tournament and Rohit Sharma’s injury could easily have ruled him out of the event.
During India’s run chase, Mohammed Amir bowled a couple of toe crushing Yorkers to begin proceedings in his comeback game after the spot-fixing scandal. Rohit Sharma survived the first ball but was adjudged Leg Before Wicket (LBW) in his second delivery.
The ball crashed onto his left toe, which led to the injury. After the game, he was taken to the hospital for an X-Ray check-up. Luckily, there wasn’t any fracture, but he was unable to walk properly because of the soreness. Nevertheless, he recovered in time from the injury and played India’s remaining games in the event.
#4 Hamstring injury, 2015
Rohit Sharma started off 2015 in grand style with a spectacular century against Australia. However, during the course of his marathon-like innings, he suffered a hamstring niggle. The 2015 Cricket World Cup was around the corner and the injury triggered at the wrong time.
The right-handed opening batsman missed India’s remaining three games in the series. India missed his services as they crashed to low scores on every occasion after Sharma’s injury. The Men in Blue couldn’t qualify for the Final and eventually returned winless from the tri-series.
Nevertheless, to India’s delight, Rohit Sharma returned to play the World Cup and turned out to be India’s second highest run-getter with 330 runs at an average of 47.14. His maiden ton in the tournament came in India’s quarter-final clash against Bangladesh.
#3 Knee Injury, 2017
The Deodhar Trophy is a prestigious tournament in the history of Indian domestic cricket. Rohit Sharma was named in the India Blue squad to play in the event. However, he was forced to sit out and was replaced in the team after he suffered a knee injury.
Sharma was initially named as the captain of the India Blue team, but following his injury, Harbhajan Singh was handed over the role of leadership. Maharashtra batsman, Ruturaj Gaekwad was roped in as a replacement for Sharma.
Rohit Sharma was already in the process of recovering from a thigh injury, which he suffered in 2016 and the knee-niggle didn’t help his cause to make a comeback into competitive cricket.
#2 Finger injury, 2014
In 2014, India toured England for a Test, One Day International and T20 International series. India suffered a humiliating defeat in the Test series and looked to make amends in the limited overs fixtures against the hosts.
Rohit Sharma was supposed to be a key component in their lineup. However, after playing a solitary game in the series, Sharma sustained a fracture on the middle finger in his right hand. Consequently, he was ruled out of the remaining games.
Murali Vijay was called upon as the replacement for the Mumbai batsman. The injury took two months to heal and after missing the first three ODIs during Sri Lanka’s tour of India, Sharma made a comeback in the fourth ODI where he recorded the highest ever individual score of 264 runs in 173 balls in ODIs.
#1 Thigh injury, 2016
Rohit Sharma’s career was also marred by an injury in his right thigh and it was the most concerning injury of his cricketing career. Even in an interview, Sharma minced no words in saying that he was scared when the injury took place while he attempted to take a run.
The injury triggered during the fifth ODI of New Zealand’s tour of India. Following the injury, Sharma was also ruled out of India’s Test series against England. In November, he underwent a thigh surgery in London after which he was advised rest for 10-12 weeks.
After the injury layoff, the opening batsman was named in India’s squad for the ICC Champions Trophy, hosted by England in June. With 304 runs in 5 matches, he turned out to be the second-highest run-scorer in the event after Shikhar Dhawan.