5 major injuries Rohit Sharma has suffered

Rohit Sharma sustained a toe injury during India's contest against Pakistan

Sustaining frequent Injuries can be a frustrating element in a cricketer’s life as they take precious time out of their career. While some of them take a couple of weeks or so to heal, some injuries might take three to four months or even more to settle.

Over the course of his illustrious career for India, Rohit Sharma turned himself into an indispensable element of their batting lineup. However, he encountered several roadblocks in his journey- injury being one of them.

The Mumbai Indians skipper has suffered quite a few of them over the past few years. In this article, we take you through some of Rohit Sharma’s major injuries during his stint with the Indian cricket team.

#5 Toe injury, 2016

During the 2016 Asia Cup in Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma suffered a toe injury in India’s marquee clash against Pakistan in Dhaka. It was India’s first game in the T20 tournament and Rohit Sharma’s injury could easily have ruled him out of the event.

During India’s run chase, Mohammed Amir bowled a couple of toe crushing Yorkers to begin proceedings in his comeback game after the spot-fixing scandal. Rohit Sharma survived the first ball but was adjudged Leg Before Wicket (LBW) in his second delivery.

The ball crashed onto his left toe, which led to the injury. After the game, he was taken to the hospital for an X-Ray check-up. Luckily, there wasn’t any fracture, but he was unable to walk properly because of the soreness. Nevertheless, he recovered in time from the injury and played India’s remaining games in the event.

#4 Hamstring injury, 2015

Rohit Sharma suffered a hamstring injury against Australia in 2015

Rohit Sharma started off 2015 in grand style with a spectacular century against Australia. However, during the course of his marathon-like innings, he suffered a hamstring niggle. The 2015 Cricket World Cup was around the corner and the injury triggered at the wrong time.

The right-handed opening batsman missed India’s remaining three games in the series. India missed his services as they crashed to low scores on every occasion after Sharma’s injury. The Men in Blue couldn’t qualify for the Final and eventually returned winless from the tri-series.

Nevertheless, to India’s delight, Rohit Sharma returned to play the World Cup and turned out to be India’s second highest run-getter with 330 runs at an average of 47.14. His maiden ton in the tournament came in India’s quarter-final clash against Bangladesh.

