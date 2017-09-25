5 KPL players who could make their debut in the IPL next year

​

The Karnataka Premier League 2017 came to a conclusion on 23 September with the Belagavi Panthers coming out on top against the Bijapur Bulls in a one-sided final in Hubli.

Over the years, the tournament has produced a host of superstars who have all gone on to make it big. Shivil Kaushik was one of the finds of the tournament back in 2015 went on to play for the Gujarat Lions in the 2016 edition of the IPL.

A lot of cricketers have used the KPL as a stepping stone to bigger and better things. The 2017 edition too saw a lot of cricketers who have exceeded expectations and had a lot of heads turning their way.

In this article, we take a look at 5 such cricketers who could make an IPL debut next year.

Abhishek Bhat

The only positive to come out of the Bengaluru Blasters' campaign was the 27 year old Abhishek Bhat.

In a team which consisted of players who performed poorly throughout the season, Bhat consistently performed well to give the side some hope. Unfortunately, his efforts went in vain as the Blasters failed to register a single win throughout the tournament.

Bhat, on the other hand, ended up as the second highest wicket-taker in the tournament. If the Blasters qualified for the semifinals, he could have gone on to win the Purple cap as well.

Overall, he picked up 11 wickets in six matches at an average of 13.45 and an economy rate of 6.72. He plays for Saurashtra in the domestic circuit but has played only nine matches so far.

He could be the perfect fit for any side looking for an effective spinner for a cheap price.

Nidhish Mohanram

Nidesh held the Orange Cup before Stuart Binny's heroics later that night More

A lot of people were left questioning the tactics of the Bijapur Bulls owner after the auction as there looked to be a huge void in the middle order of the batting line-up.

However, 31 year old Nidhish Mohanram ensured there was no such void as he performed exceptionally well throughout the tournament. His batting heroics helped the Bulls reach the final of the tournament.

He played the role of the finisher on most occasions and was responsible for pulling off a highly unlikely victory against the Bellari Tuskers during the beginning of the tournament.

He ended up scoring 193 runs in 8 innings at an average of 27.57 and a strike rate of close to 120. He could fit extremely well in that IPL, given his aggressive nature with the bat.

