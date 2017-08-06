5 Indians who will do well if they play in the Caribbean Premier League

​

Virat Kohli More

​

The Indian Premier League has had such a massive impact on T20 leagues all over the world that it seems only fair that the franchisees now want Indian stars in their squads to make sure that they deliver some of the best talent to the fans in their respective leagues.

Be it the Big Bash League in Australia or the CPL in West Indies, there’s a huge demand for Indian stars in different leagues all over the world.

And the demand for Indian players is not unfounded too. Can you imagine the IPL without Chris Gayle at the top of the RCB line-up or without Lasith Malinga to open the bowling attack for Mumbai Indians?

The by-laws in the Indian players’ contracts don’t permit them to play in any foreign league but here, we take the liberty of listing five of the best available Indian players who would have been a runaway success in the CPL.

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is one batsman who would be the number one choice for any cricket league around the world, only if the BCCI would allow the Indian players to venture outside the subcontinent. For anyone living under a rock, Virat Kohli is undeniably the best batsman in the shortest format of the game especially after his exploits in 2016 when he almost single-handedly won India the T20 World Cup and dragged RCB into the finals of the Indian Premier League.

Recently, he managed to pull off one of the most incredible feats in the T20 format by stretching his average to over 50 and thereby becoming the only player with an average above 50 in all formats of the game.

He is also second on the list of most runs scored (4418) in the Indian league with an average of 37.44. He is only eclipsed by Suresh Raina.

​

#2 Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina More

​

Suresh Raina is one of the most dynamic T20 players in the world and that is reflected in his record as the number one run-scorer in IPL history. He’s not only a power-hitter but also a world-class fielder who adds to his reputation as a thorough MVP.

Raina has performed consistently in the IPL over a period of ten editions scoring 4540 runs in 161 matches and winning two titles in the process.

Despite a dip in form over the last couple of years, Raina still remains one of the most sought after players in the Indian subcontinent and some exposure in the CPL might have actually done him a world of good.

Read More