5 India under-19 players to watch out for

India are the favorites to win the under-19 World Cup next year

The Indian under-19 team is in a red hot form as they whitewashed England in both Test and ODI series in the UK earlier this month.

The Indian team is easily one of the early favourites to win the under-19 World Cup that will take place in New Zealand next year.

The Indian under-19 side has always produced quite a few gems for the senior side. The likes of Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara etc. made a mark for themselves in the under-19 World Cup.

Even the current set has few names that have the potential to make it to the big league. Let us take a look at few names to watch out for in the current under-19 team.

#5 Himanshu Rana

Himanshu Rana plays one through the leg side

Himanshu Rana is one of the most experienced players in the Indian under-19 team as he has already played over 30 matches for Haryana in the domestic circuit.

Having made his first-class debut for Haryana as a 16-year-old, Himanshu has established himself as one of the batting mainstays of his team as he has amassed 697 runs in 20 innings at an average of 37 with the help of 2 centuries and three fifties in the Ranji Trophy.

He also made his T20 debut soon after and has played 11 matches for his state. In spite of making his FC and T20 debut in 2015, the 18-year-old made his List A debut earlier this year and has played just one match in this format.

When England toured India earlier this year, Himanshu added 211 runs in four matches at an average of 53 and a strike-rate of 96 with the help of one ton and one fifty. He couldn't repeat his heroics in England this month as he managed just 82 runs in four matches at an average of 20.5.

The Indian team will need his experience at the top of the order when they travel to New Zealand to conquer the world next year.

#4 Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Kamlesh Nagarkoti in action against England

