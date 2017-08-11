5 greatest players from Karnataka

​

The state of Karnataka has produced several Test cricketers who have represented India and have achieved various laurels.

The state has given the Indian team, batsman like Rahul Dravid while Anil Kumble's contribution in the bowling department is well-known.

Currently, players like KL Rahul and Karun Nair who are from Karnataka are serving Indian cricket.

Here we look at the top five international cricketers who have emerged from Karnataka.

#5 Javagal Srinath

Srinath led India's bowling attack for a decade More

He wasn't the fittest cricketer and had a bowling average of 30.08 after playing 67 Tests. He also had limited variations in his armoury.

But even after all these flaws, Javagal Srinath emerged as one of India's finest pace bowlers. He bowled with pace and his smooth action aided his venom. The Indian pitches offered him little help but he used the seam movement and accuracy to claim wickets.

In an era when India struggled to produce genuine fast bowlers, Srinath's rise was nothing less than a miracle and the fact that he survived international cricket for more than a decade talks greatly of his abilities and skills.

His pace and incoming deliveries created havoc on the lifeless Indian pitches and hence Srinath was considered as India's lead pacer.

In his later years, he groomed the newcomers and played a vital role in the making of several Indian pace bowlers during the phase of 2000-2003.

#4. Erapalli Prasanna

He claimed 189 wickets in 49 Tests with a strike rate of 75.9 More

