5 greatest coaches of Indian Cricket Team

​

Wadekar was India's first full-time coach More

The position of the Indian Cricket Team's coach was first established in 1990 when former spinner Bishan Singh Bedi took over that role. Ever since then, a total of 12 people have coached Team India, all of them being former cricketers and nine of them being former cricketers of the Indian Team.

Many of these coaches have tasted tremendous success during their tenures and without further ado, let’s take a look at India's five greatest coaches.

#5 Ajit Wadekar

The former skipper led India to a few overseas victories when he was captain and took over the position of the coach of the Indian team from Abbas Ali Baig following India’s disappointing outing at the 1992 World Cup.

Wadekar eventually became India’s first full-time coach and coached the team in 22 Tests and 71 ODIs. Under Wadekar’s tutelage, India won 11 Tests and went unbeaten in the format from 1992-1994 that included a 3-0 whitewash of a strong visiting England side that comprised Graham Gooch, Alec Stewart, Mike Gatting, Neil Fairbrother, and Graeme Hick.

In ODIs, India won 41 of the 71 ODIs in which Wadekar coached them, reaching the semi-finals of the 1996 World Cup in the process. Under Wadekar, India also won a few multi-nation tournaments including the 1994 Asia Cup, the Wills World Series in 1994, the Singer World Series in 1994, and the CAB Jubilee Tournament in 1993.

However, during his tenure, India struggled overseas, with their best performance outside the subcontinent being the drawn ODI and Test series in New Zealand in 1994.

​

#4 Duncan Fletcher

India won the 2013 Champions Trophy under Fletcher More

The former Zimbabwean cricketer, who led Zimbabwe to their maiden World Cup win, took over the reins from Gary Kirsten following India’s World Cup triumph in 2011. It is speculated that Kirsten recommended Fletcher for the position.

Fletcher coached India from 2011 till the 2015 World Cup, a period that included 39 Tests, 109 ODIs, and 25 T20Is.

Under his tutelage, India won 14 Tests, 64 ODIs, and 15 T20Is. India’s most notable successes under Fletcher were winning the 2013 Champions Trophy, reaching the final of the 2014 World T20, and reaching the semi-finals of the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

However, India also went through some rough patches overseas that included 4-0 Test series whitewashes against England and Australia during the 2011/12 season and the 3-1 and 2-0 losses to Australia during the 2014/15 season.

Read More