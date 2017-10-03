5 great Indian spinners who never played for the national team

​

Enter caption More

​

India has been a spin oriented nation in the world of cricket and has produced some of the game's greatest spinners. From the sixties on, India has consistently produced spinners of supreme quality who all come up through the ranks of the domestic circuit in the country.

Representing the country is the dream of every cricketer but only a select few reach the level required to make the cut.

However, an elite few spinners through the generations have risen through the ranks in the Ranji Trophy and still haven't gotten the opportunity to represent their nation.

Here we take a look at five spinners who fall into this category.

#1 Rajinder Goel

​

More

​

Born in Narwana, Haryana, Rajinder Goel played Ranji cricket for Haryana and Delhi over a career that spanned 20 years. A left-arm orthodox spinner, Goel amassed a massive total of 637 wickets in the Ranji trophy, a record that still stands to date.

Goel's rise in Indian cricket coincided with India's greatest spin quartet of Bishan Singh Bedi, Erapalli Prasanna, Srinivas Venkataraghavanand Bhagwat Chandrasekhar.

Despite being a prolific wicket-taker, with 53 five-fors and 17 ten-wicket match hauls, Goel never won a cap for the national side during his 20 years in Indian cricket. Goel was recently named as a recipient of the CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award this season by the BCCI, honouring the great spinners career.

Goel remains one of Indian cricket's unsung heroes and will go down in history as one of the greatest domestic players, if not the greatest, to have never represented his country.

​

#2 Padmakar Shivalkar

​

Enter caption More

Read More