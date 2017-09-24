5 famous pairs of brothers who have played Test cricket together

​

Steve Waugh and Mark Waugh were the most prolific brothers to play cricket More

Playing cricket with siblings would inevitably be among the most enduring memories for the vast majority of the game's ardent supporters. While most of those might have been restricted to just backyard/outdoor matches, there have also been several examples of brothers graduating to the international arena and gaining widespread popularity.

In no particular order, here are five such instances when famous pairs of brothers played Test cricket together.

#5 Steve Waugh and Mark Waugh

Unarguably, Steve Waugh and Mark Waugh remain the best pair of brothers to ever play the game. Amassing more than 18000 Test runs and 52 centuries between them, the twins were instrumental to Australia's dominance during the late 90s and early 2000s.

By the time Mark made his Test debut, Steve had already bagged 42 caps and proved his utility as a seam all-rounder. However, a sudden dip in form resulted in the latter facing the axe during the 1990/91 season. Ironically, Steve was replaced in the lineup by his twin brother.

Eventually, the duo established themselves in the Australian set-up and featured in a whopping 108 Tests together. Mark was captained by his twin brother in 40 of those matches.

#4 Ian Chappell and Greg Chappell

Ian Chappell and Greg Chappell have both captained the Australian team More

When captain Greg Chappell instructed his younger brother Trevor to bowl under-arm to prevent New Zealand's attempt at scoring six runs off the final ball during an ODI in 1981, his elder brother Ian overcame familial bond and condemned the incident on air. However, there was much more to the legacy of the Chappell brothers than that infamous episode.

All three brothers played Test cricket for Australia with varying degrees of success. While Ian was renowned as a master tactician, Greg established himself as one of the finest batsmen of all-time. The duo played together in 43 Tests with the Aussies winning as many as 22 of those matches. On the other hand, Trevor could only manage three appearances in whites.

#3 Andy Flower and Grant Flower

Andy Flower and Grant Flower are among the best ever cricketers from Zimbabwe More

