5 famous pairs of brothers who have played Test cricket together

Playing cricket with siblings would inevitably be among the most enduring memories for the vast majority of the game's ardent supporters. While most of those might have been restricted to just backyard/outdoor matches, there have also been several examples of brothers graduating to the international arena and gaining widespread popularity.
In no particular order, here are five such instances when famous pairs of brothers played Test cricket together.
#5 Steve Waugh and Mark Waugh
Unarguably, Steve Waugh and Mark Waugh remain the best pair of brothers to ever play the game. Amassing more than 18000 Test runs and 52 centuries between them, the twins were instrumental to Australia's dominance during the late 90s and early 2000s.
By the time Mark made his Test debut, Steve had already bagged 42 caps and proved his utility as a seam all-rounder. However, a sudden dip in form resulted in the latter facing the axe during the 1990/91 season. Ironically, Steve was replaced in the lineup by his twin brother.
Eventually, the duo established themselves in the Australian set-up and featured in a whopping 108 Tests together. Mark was captained by his twin brother in 40 of those matches.
#4 Ian Chappell and Greg Chappell
When captain Greg Chappell instructed his younger brother Trevor to bowl under-arm to prevent New Zealand's attempt at scoring six runs off the final ball during an ODI in 1981, his elder brother Ian overcame familial bond and condemned the incident on air. However, there was much more to the legacy of the Chappell brothers than that infamous episode.
All three brothers played Test cricket for Australia with varying degrees of success. While Ian was renowned as a master tactician, Greg established himself as one of the finest batsmen of all-time. The duo played together in 43 Tests with the Aussies winning as many as 22 of those matches. On the other hand, Trevor could only manage three appearances in whites.
#3 Andy Flower and Grant Flower
Often carrying the hopes of the entire Zimbabwean batting lineup on their able shoulders, Andy Flower and Grant Flower played together in 61 Tests. However, their team was able to win only six of those matches. Nevertheless, the brothers scored more than 8000 runs between them at the highest level of the game.
While Andy also managed to account for 151 dismissals behind the stumps, Grant's gentle left-arm spin fetched him 25 Test wickets too. Even though it has been some time since they have retired from the game, their affection and respect for one another can be perceived from the fact that Grant convinced his elder brother to tour Pakistan as part of the World XI team.
#2 Mohinder Amarnath and Surinder Amarnath
Mohinder Amarnath, younger to Surinder by two years, was the first of the two brothers to represent India in Tests. One of the most courageous batsmen of his time, Mohinder's inspirational record against the menacing West Indies attack stands as a testament to his willpower.
Unlike his younger brother, Surinder was a left-handed batsman. Even though he had a brilliant start to his Test career, the Kanpur-born cricketer could only manage ten appearances in the game's traditional format with Mohinder also featuring in eight of those matches. Rajinder, youngest of the three brothers, also played first-class cricket. It is pertinent to note that their father Lala Amarnath was the first Indian batsman to score a Test century.
#1 Shaun Marsh and Mitchell Marsh
Shaun and Mitchell Marsh are probably the most recognizable pair of brothers in the present-day international circuit. While the elder one has featured in 23 Tests and scored four centuries, the latter has bagged 21 caps without making any discernible impact thus far. Together, the Marsh brothers have featured in seven Tests with Australia winning four of those matches.
Interestingly, their father Geoff Marsh was a 50-Test veteran himself. Having witnessed both his sons don the Baggy Green, an elated Geoff exclaimed in jest, "Speak to my wife, we should have kept going!" He will be hoping that the duo provide him with many more reasons to celebrate in the coming years.