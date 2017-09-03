5 famous cricket stadiums in the world

​

All we cricket fans know how wonderful a game cricket is. Watching the game along with our friends and family on a TV is something that we all revel in. However, the fun and excitement of watching a cricket match in a stadium are unparalleled. Watching our favourite players in action and cheering along with 20 to 30 thousand other people is a joy that can only be experienced by a true cricket fanatic.

Adding to these flavours is the awesome feeling of watching the match in a famous cricket stadium. There are many cricket stadiums in the world that have a rich heritage. Some are even located in the most beautiful scenic spots.

Let's take a look at 5 such famous cricket stadiums in the world that have witnessed some epic moments of the game.

#5 Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa

The Newlands Stadium in Cape Town of South Africa has been described as one of the most beautiful places in the world for playing cricket. Situated near the foothills of Table mountain, it qualifies as a picturesque spot for watching cricket as well.

The ground has lush green outfields and the seating capacity is around 25,000. It is one of the few pitches in South Africa that provides assistance to the spinners. Also, the pitch here is conducive to results, which is explained by the fact that very few Tests played here have ended in a draw.

The first Test here was played way back in 1889 when South Africa hosted England. It has hosted 54 Tests, 39 ODIs, and 15 T20Is thus far.

Jacques Kallis holds the record for scoring the most number of Test runs (2181 runs) and ODI runs (654 runs) on this ground. In the bowling, Dale Steyn with 65 wickets and Shaun Pollock with 30 wickets hold the record for most wickets in Tests and ODIs respectively.

#4 Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India

When the capacity crowd at Eden gardens is screaming on top of its voice, there are fewer deafening places in the world. Eden gardens, along with the MCG, is often referred to as cricket's answer the Colosseum. The first World Cup final outside Lord's was at this historic venue. Once capable of accommodating around one lakh people, its seating capacity has come down to 66,000 after some renovations.

The ground is one of the biggest ones in India. It hosted its first Test in 1934 when India played England. The pitch is usually batting friendly and offers assistance to the spinners once it starts wearing.

