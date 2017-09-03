5 famous cricket stadiums in the world

All we cricket fans know how wonderful a game cricket is. Watching the game along with our friends and family on a TV is something that we all revel in. However, the fun and excitement of watching a cricket match in a stadium are unparalleled. Watching our favourite players in action and cheering along with 20 to 30 thousand other people is a joy that can only be experienced by a true cricket fanatic.
Adding to these flavours is the awesome feeling of watching the match in a famous cricket stadium. There are many cricket stadiums in the world that have a rich heritage. Some are even located in the most beautiful scenic spots.
Let's take a look at 5 such famous cricket stadiums in the world that have witnessed some epic moments of the game.
#5 Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa
The Newlands Stadium in Cape Town of South Africa has been described as one of the most beautiful places in the world for playing cricket. Situated near the foothills of Table mountain, it qualifies as a picturesque spot for watching cricket as well.
The ground has lush green outfields and the seating capacity is around 25,000. It is one of the few pitches in South Africa that provides assistance to the spinners. Also, the pitch here is conducive to results, which is explained by the fact that very few Tests played here have ended in a draw.
The first Test here was played way back in 1889 when South Africa hosted England. It has hosted 54 Tests, 39 ODIs, and 15 T20Is thus far.
Jacques Kallis holds the record for scoring the most number of Test runs (2181 runs) and ODI runs (654 runs) on this ground. In the bowling, Dale Steyn with 65 wickets and Shaun Pollock with 30 wickets hold the record for most wickets in Tests and ODIs respectively.
#4 Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India
When the capacity crowd at Eden gardens is screaming on top of its voice, there are fewer deafening places in the world. Eden gardens, along with the MCG, is often referred to as cricket's answer the Colosseum. The first World Cup final outside Lord's was at this historic venue. Once capable of accommodating around one lakh people, its seating capacity has come down to 66,000 after some renovations.
The ground is one of the biggest ones in India. It hosted its first Test in 1934 when India played England. The pitch is usually batting friendly and offers assistance to the spinners once it starts wearing.
The ground has witnessed many favourite moments in Indian cricketing history. One of India's most famous Test victories against Australia in 2001 came at this very ground. The match saw a brilliant 281* from VVS Laxman and also the emergence of Harbhajan Singh. Eden Gardens was also the stage where Rohit Sharma bludgeoned the Sri Lankan bowling attack to score a world record 264*.
It has hosted 40 Test matches so far, the highest for any Indian ground. VVS Laxman holds the record for most Test runs (1217 runs) while Sachin Tendulkar holds the record (496 runs) in ODIs. Harbhajan has most wickets (46 wickets) in Tests and Anil Kumble has the most (14 wickets) in ODIs on this ground.
#3 SCG, Sydney, Australia
Situated in the bustling city of Sydney in Australia is the famous Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). It is one of the oldest Test venues in the world. It has even hosted a large number of ODIs including many crucial knockout games. SCG is a personal favourite to many cricketers including the great Sachin Tendulkar.
Having a capacity of around 40,000 SCG is one of the best venues to watch. The ground is generally a batsman's paradise. It has witnessed a lot of runs being scored over the years. In fact, Sir Don Bradman's highest first class score of 452* came at this very ground. Even Michael Clarke's record triple century against India was registered at the SCG. The pitch even offers help to the spinners when the ball starts gripping the surface.
SCG has hosted as many as 104 Test matches so far. At this ground, former Aussie captain Ricky Ponting holds the record for scoring most number of Test runs (1480 runs) while Alan Border holds the same in ODIs with 1561 runs. Coming to the bowlers, Shane Warne, as expected, has the highest number of Test wickets (64 wickets) while Glenn McGrath tops the list in ODIs with 50 wickets.
#2 MCG, Melbourne, Australia
The coliseum of Cricket. The Melbourne Cricket Ground is the largest cricket ground on planet Earth. It has a seating capacity of around 90,000. The visiting players generally face a daunting task of facing the crowd at MCG which can be quite intimidating at times.
It has many unique features. Apart from Cricket, it also plays a host to other sports such as football and rugby. The MCG is referred to as 'Spiritual Home of Australian Sport'. In fact, its lighting towers are the tallest for any sporting venue in the world.
The pitch here offers a fine balance between bat and ball. While the pacers get assistance early on with the new ball, the batsmen tend to score freely once the ball gets old.
The first Test match here was played in 1877 and it has hosted 109 Tests and 147 ODIs. In Tests, it's Don Bradman with the most number of runs (1671 runs) here and in ODIs, it's Ricky Ponting (2108 runs). In the bowling, Dennis Lillee with 82 wickets and Shane Warne with 46 wickets hold the record for most wickets in Tests and ODIs respectively.
#1 Lord's, London, England
Called as the Mecca of Cricket, Lord's is the most famous cricket ground in the world. Considered to be the home of cricket, Lord's has a rich heritage. The dominant building, called as the Lord's balcony, was built in 1890 and still one of world sport's most recognisable structures.
Playing a Test match at Lord's is still a dream for many cricketers across the globe. Getting his/her name registered on the Lord's honour board is an honour for any cricketer. Typical to any English ground, it has beautiful lush green outfield and a pitch that helps the seamers. The pitch even assists the batsmen once the ball gets a bit older.
The Lord's, which has a seating capacity of 30,000, hosted its first test match in 1884. Graham Gooch holds the record for most number of Test runs (2015 runs) at this venue and Marcus Trescothick has the highest number of ODI runs (595 runs). Jimmy Anderson leads the list in Tests with 81 wickets while Daren Gough has the most number of ODI wickets, 27, at this venue.