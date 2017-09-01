​

With India having already won the ODI series against Sri Lanka 4-0, they will try to keep their winning record intact as they go into the 5th ODI. At the same time, they might look to try out a few things and experiment a bit since the series has been won.

There are a few areas of concern that India should look to address soon. Finding solutions to their problems will only help them in team-building looking ahead to the World Cup 2019.

Here are 5 experiments that India should make in the 5th ODI.

Continue with Hardik Pandya - as a floater

The rise of Hardik Pandya in the last year and a half has been nothing short of phenomenal. From being a limited overs specialist to making a successful debut in the Test series against Sri Lanka, Pandya’s transition to a fast bowling all-rounder is now complete.

But there is a feeling that he still is not doing enough to prove himself at this level because he has not been consistent enough. Even in this ODI series, Pandya has done precious little with the bat so far.

The opportunity was there for him when he was sent in at No. 4 with runs on the board. The instruction to him was clear – he was asked to enjoy himself and go for it. Unfortunately for him, he didn’t quite get going and got out cheaply.

But there is case for believing that the experiment to promote Pandya up the order when required should not be shunned. He should be given more opportunities.

Remember the time when Dhoni was a hard-hitting lower-order batsman struggling for consistency and he was promoted to no. 3? The rest as they say was history.

Pandya at the moment needs to do more with the bat to justify his inclusion as an all-rounder. He can bat at no. 7 and at times can be promoted – the idea is to not have a fixed number for him but use him as a floater.

To get more out of him, Pandya needs to be utilized more and he also should start contributing more regularly with the bat. An in-form Pandya with runs under his belt who can be promoted as a floater higher up the order will be a great weapon in the arsenal.

Include Ajinkya Rahane in the team

The likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Manish Pandey have been sitting out so far in this series because India have decided to go in with two all-rounders. A series of indifferent performances by Jadhav opened the door for Manish Pandey, who grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

