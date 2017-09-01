With India having already won the ODI series against Sri Lanka 4-0, they will try to keep their winning record intact as they go into the 5th ODI. At the same time, they might look to try out a few things and experiment a bit since the series has been won.
There are a few areas of concern that India should look to address soon. Finding solutions to their problems will only help them in team-building looking ahead to the World Cup 2019.
Here are 5 experiments that India should make in the 5th ODI.
Continue with Hardik Pandya - as a floater
The rise of Hardik Pandya in the last year and a half has been nothing short of phenomenal. From being a limited overs specialist to making a successful debut in the Test series against Sri Lanka, Pandya’s transition to a fast bowling all-rounder is now complete.
But there is a feeling that he still is not doing enough to prove himself at this level because he has not been consistent enough. Even in this ODI series, Pandya has done precious little with the bat so far.
The opportunity was there for him when he was sent in at No. 4 with runs on the board. The instruction to him was clear – he was asked to enjoy himself and go for it. Unfortunately for him, he didn’t quite get going and got out cheaply.
But there is case for believing that the experiment to promote Pandya up the order when required should not be shunned. He should be given more opportunities.
Remember the time when Dhoni was a hard-hitting lower-order batsman struggling for consistency and he was promoted to no. 3? The rest as they say was history.
Pandya at the moment needs to do more with the bat to justify his inclusion as an all-rounder. He can bat at no. 7 and at times can be promoted – the idea is to not have a fixed number for him but use him as a floater.
To get more out of him, Pandya needs to be utilized more and he also should start contributing more regularly with the bat. An in-form Pandya with runs under his belt who can be promoted as a floater higher up the order will be a great weapon in the arsenal.
Include Ajinkya Rahane in the team
The likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Manish Pandey have been sitting out so far in this series because India have decided to go in with two all-rounders. A series of indifferent performances by Jadhav opened the door for Manish Pandey, who grabbed the opportunity with both hands.
Though Rahane was the star batsman and the highest scorer in the tour to the West Indies, he has not played a single ODI in this series. He has been patiently waiting in the wings ever since for an opportunity and has failed to play a game against Sri Lanka.
But things are looking good for him as the Indian middle order, apart from Dhoni, has woefully struggled in the series for runs. If India have a major concern now, it is their need to strengthen their middle order.
This is where the inclusion of an experienced batsman like Rahane seems to be absolutely vital at this stage. The inclusion of Rahane will add experience and stability to the middle order and now is the time to try him out looking ahead to the World Cup.
The Indian middle order is crying out for someone like him at the moment.
Re-shuffle the middle order
One major cause for concern for India is the failure of its middle order for some time now. Even in this series, it is the failure of the batsmen in the middle order that has left India in trouble time and again. Thankfully, Dhoni was there to save India a few blushes.
Even in the 4th ODI where India scored a mountain of runs, the middle order suffered a mini collapse which prevented them for crossing the 400-run mark as expected.
India need to do some serious thinking now. It will not be a bad idea now to re-shuffle the middle order and make some changes. Ajinkya Rahane deserves a chance as he can really strengthen the middle order. But since he struggles in the middle overs, he must be played at the top of the order at no. 3.
Even if India continue with stick with KL Rahul, he is much better batting at no. 3. So, Kohli should make the sacrifice and come down at no. 4 to add stability to the order.
With Kohli to come in at no. 4 with Dhoni to follow after him, this will significantly strengthen the middle order and solve the problems India has been having.
Go in with three spinners
In the bowling department, Kuldeep Yadav deserves to be a regular in the side because of his good performances in the limited opportunities he has got. Axar Patel who was in many ways a surprise inclusion for the series has also performed exceedingly well in the series.
Yuzvendra Chahal has somewhat struggled for form in this series but he deserves more opportunities because he might be a talent to bank upon in the larger scheme of things. India should therefore experiment a bit in the 5th ODI and go in with three spinners.
The third spinner often comes in handy as we have seen with Kedar Jadhav in the middle overs. Jadhav however has lost his place in the side due to indifferent form with the bat. This might be a good opportunity for Kohli therefore to go in with three frontline spinners.
India might even rest Bhuvneshwar Kumar to manage his workload and go in with two quicks in Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah.
The trio of Kuldeep, Axar and Chahal might be a portent one and it is worth trying out for India.
Rest Rohit Sharma
It might sound crazy to suggest that Rohit Sharma should be rested just when he is back and has scored back-to-back centuries. But there is an issue of stress management here as Rohit will be one of the most important players for India looking ahead at the series against Australia and South Africa.
It is never easy for someone who has just returned from a big injury to play two long innings in the Sri Lankan heat. And going forward, another injury for Rohit is what India can ill afford at the moment.
More importantly, resting Rohit will allow India to experiment a bit. The core batsmen in Rohit, Dhawan, Kohli and Dhoni seem to be settled and looking good to play the World Cup 2019. It is the rest who must be tried out and given more opportunities now.
KL Rahul deserves a chance at the top of the order and he needs some runs under his belt to get back his confidence. India can therefore open with Rahul and Dhawan, with Rahane to follow and Kohli batting at no. 4.
Kohli has suggested that experiments will continue now since the series has been won. It is therefore Rahul and Rahane who India should support to get back among runs because that augurs well for the team in the long run.