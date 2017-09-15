5 domestic records that will never be broken

The cliched statement, 'records are meant to be broken' holds true most of the time. In cricket, every other day, a record is tumbled or a new one is made, and this cycle goes on for ever.

Although statistically speaking, all records can be broken, there are a few records whose chances of being broken are next to nought. For example, Jim Laker's 19 wickets in a Test is one such record which will surely stand the test of time.

And on that note, we look at five such records from Indian domestic cricket which will never be broken.

#5 Rajinder Goel - 637 wickets (most wickets in Ranji trophy history)

Rajinder Goel More

​

Every time a list of 'unfortunate cricketers who never played Test cricket despite deserving performances' is made, Rajinder Goel's name comes at the top. He was one of the finest spinners of his era, but thanks to the presence of the famous Indian spin quartet, he never made it to India's playing XI.

But Goel featured consistently in Ranji trophy and ended his career as the tournament's highest wicket-taker. His tally of 637 wickets is miles ahead of the second ranked bowler, S Venkataraghavan, who has 530 wickets under his belt.

Breaking Goel's record is a daunting task for any bowler as it will require consistent high-quality performances for more than a decade, which is practically impossible. A bowler with an impressive record will be roped in India's national team and hence he will miss out on Ranji games and thus, will not have the time to break Goel's record.

​

#4 VVS Laxman- 1415 runs in one season

During that epic season, Laxman scored eight hundreds in nine matches at a sterling average of 108 runs per innings More

​

One of the pillars of India's batting unit during the 2000s, VVS Laxman used the Ranji trophy to stake his claim to a spot in the national team.

After being dropped from the national side, he came back to Ranji trophy and scored 1415 runs in 1999/00, a performance which forced the selectors to call him back in the national team. During that epic season, Laxman scored eight hundreds in nine matches at a sterling average of 108 runs per innings.

In the 2015/16 season, Shreyas Iyer from Mumbai came close to Laxman's tally by amassing 1321 runs and in 2016/17 season, Priyank Panchal from Gujarat scored 1310 runs.

Although both these players were close to Laxman's record, they failed to break it even after performing at their best. Panchal and Iyer, both would agree to the fact that replicating such performance won't be easy as staying consistent throughout the season is a massive task.

Read More