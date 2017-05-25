5 disappointments from the IPL this season

Like every season, the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League also unearthed many talents that had the viewers in awe. The likes of Rishabh Pant, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Basil Thampi, Siddharth Kaul among the others rose to prominence and overshadowed the performances of some of the star players who were expected to perform well.

While some big buys failed to live up to their price tag, some pre-tournament favourites ended up as being the wooden-spooners of the season.

Most of the major disappointments came from Royal Challengers Bangalore camp which promised to deliver the entertainment it does every year. Here’s a list of five players who disappointed us in IPL 10.

#1 Chris Gayle

The swashbuckling batsman’s repeated failure throughout the tournament came as a shocker. Gayle, a force to reckon with in the T20 format, has been the star attraction in the IPL. But we didn’t witness any Gayle storms this year.

He reached the mega 10,000-run mark during the tourney, but consistency eluded the West Indies batsman. Appearing in nine out of RCB’s 14 league games, Gayle scored only 200 runs at a strike-rate of 123. A man known to hit the ball out of the park, got out for a duck in two consecutive innings.

He could manage only a single half century and was not even close to the levels expected of him.

#2 Ab de Villiers

Ab de Villiers is definitely not a name one would expect to see on any such list but circumstances in the RCB camp were such that the legendary South African batsman’s performance was highly disappointing.

After missing RCB’s first two IPL 10 games due to a back injury, ABD fired an unbeaten 89 against Kings XI Punjab in his IPL opener. But after that, all his innings were poor and he didn’t get another half-century. In the nine league games he played, de Villiers scored a total of 216 runs at 133.

For now, the batsman will be looking to bring laurels to South Africa by performing well in the Champions Trophy.

#3 Karun Nair

The 300-run maker for India could not live up to his expectations in IPL 10. Nair scored 281 runs from 14 games at an average of 21.61.

His highest score was 64 and had a strike rate of 124.33. He led DD in the absence of Zaheer Khan, but apart from his solitary half-century, he could hardly be of any contribution to Delhi. Nair was continuously backed by team mentor Rahul Dravid, and if not for him, he would have been dropped quite early in the tournament.

