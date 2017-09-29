5 cursed stadiums for the Indian cricket team

The Indian cricket team will face off against Australia in the fifth and final ODI in Nagpur. The visitors would look to salvage some pride and go home with a 3-2 scoreline.
Given India's recent track record in the at the Vidarbha Cricket Stadium in Nagpur, Steve Smith's men might even go in as favourites. Out of the 12 matches which have been held in the stadium, India have only won six.
Despite India's win percentage only 50%, there are a lot of other stadiums around the country where India's record has been quite abysmal.
In this article, we take a look at the five cursed stadiums for the Indian cricket team.
Nehru Stadium, Goa
Matches played - 5
Won - 2, Lost -3
While the city of Goa is the go-to destination for most of the Indian travellers, the Indian cricket team have some forgetful memories at the tourist destination.
The first ODI was held in 1990 between India and Sri Lanka where the latter thrashed the home side by 7 wickets after India were bowled out for 135.
The 2nd ODI at this venue was held seven years later between the same two sides with a similar result.
India's third consecutive loss at this venue was in 2001 against the star-studded Australian side.
However, the Men in Blue salvaged some pride by winning their previous two encounters against England and Sri Lanka in 2006 and 2007 respectively.
Nehru Stadium, Indore
Matches played: 7
Won - 3, Lost - 3, Tie - 1
Currently, Indore might be an extremely happy hunting ground for the Men in Blue having won all the five games which have been held there.
However, this was not the case with the Nehru Stadium which was used for almost two decades between 1983 and 2001.
They lost three matches on the trot between 1983 and 1987 to West Indies, Australia, and Pakistan respectively. Interestingly, all the three matches were affected by rain and India batted first in all of them.
India got their first win in the stadium against New Zealand in 1988 and followed that up with a mouth-watering tied match against Zimbabwe in 1993.
They achieved their second win in 2001 against Australia which turned out to be the final ODI held in that stadium.
Nahar Singh Stadium, Faridabad
Matches played - 6
Won - 2, Lost - 4
Unfortunately, this stadium in Haryana has produced some unfortunate results for the Men in Blue since 1988.
They have faced West Indies twice, Zimbabwe twice, and South Africa and England once each. The two matches they won were against Zimbabwe in 1993 and England in 2006, the latter match in which Suresh Raina made a mark for himself with a match-winning knock of 81.
India faced a massive upset against Zimbabwe in 2002 in the closely contested five match ODI series which the home side ended up winning 3-2.
The stadium is not in use currently due to the poor maintenance of the outfield and stands.
Nehru Stadium, Madras
Matches played - 9
Won - 2, Lost -4, Draw - 3
Much before the M Chidambaram Stadium came into place, it was the Nehru Stadium which hosted 9 Tests for a decade between 1956 to 1965. Since ODIs were not invented back then, all the matches held there were Tests.
India, who had not made a mark for themselves back then were one of the weakest sides in the world and it comes as no surprise as they lost most of the Tests during that period.
They won the first match against New Zealand which was held in 1956 but had to wait for six years until their next victory against England in 1962.
The last Test was held between India and New Zealand in 1965 which ended as a draw.
Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur
Matches played - 9
Won - 1, Lost - 7, NR - 1
Easily the most tainted or cursed stadium, the only win which the Indian cricket team managed against South Africa in 2000 was fixed.
They lost seven out of the other eight matches against the likes of West Indies, Pakistan, England, and New Zealand.
The last match held in this stadium was against England in 2006 where the visitors won by five wickets.
The stadium has not been in use since then due to its poor maintenance and due to the fact that the JSCA Stadium was built in Ranchi.