5 cursed stadiums for the Indian cricket team

The Indian cricket team will face off against Australia in the fifth and final ODI in Nagpur. The visitors would look to salvage some pride and go home with a 3-2 scoreline.

Given India's recent track record in the at the Vidarbha Cricket Stadium in Nagpur, Steve Smith's men might even go in as favourites. Out of the 12 matches which have been held in the stadium, India have only won six.

Despite India's win percentage only 50%, there are a lot of other stadiums around the country where India's record has been quite abysmal.

In this article, we take a look at the five cursed stadiums for the Indian cricket team.

Nehru Stadium, Goa

Matches played - 5

Won - 2, Lost -3

While the city of Goa is the go-to destination for most of the Indian travellers, the Indian cricket team have some forgetful memories at the tourist destination.

The first ODI was held in 1990 between India and Sri Lanka where the latter thrashed the home side by 7 wickets after India were bowled out for 135.

The 2nd ODI at this venue was held seven years later between the same two sides with a similar result.

India's third consecutive loss at this venue was in 2001 against the star-studded Australian side.

However, the Men in Blue salvaged some pride by winning their previous two encounters against England and Sri Lanka in 2006 and 2007 respectively.

Nehru Stadium, Indore

Matches played: 7

Won - 3, Lost - 3, Tie - 1

Currently, Indore might be an extremely happy hunting ground for the Men in Blue having won all the five games which have been held there.

However, this was not the case with the Nehru Stadium which was used for almost two decades between 1983 and 2001.

They lost three matches on the trot between 1983 and 1987 to West Indies, Australia, and Pakistan respectively. Interestingly, all the three matches were affected by rain and India batted first in all of them.

India got their first win in the stadium against New Zealand in 1988 and followed that up with a mouth-watering tied match against Zimbabwe in 1993.

They achieved their second win in 2001 against Australia which turned out to be the final ODI held in that stadium.

Nahar Singh Stadium, Faridabad

