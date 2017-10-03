5 cricketers who were accused of assault

Cricket is called the 'gentlemen's sport.' In its true spirit, the game is played in most the professional way by respecting the opponent and the laws of the game.
However, there have been many instances where the cricketers had crossed the line, both on and off the field. While sometimes it was a heated argument that sparked off a brawl, sometimes it was a crunch match situation that got to the players' nerves.
The latest incident involving Ben Stokes has shocked the cricketing fraternity. Just when the all-rounder was beginning to rise as one of England's best players, the incident has tainted his image off the field.
Here are 5 such instances when the cricketers were accused of assault.
#5 Luke Pomersbach
Australia's Luke Pomersbach got his name into a controversy during IPL 2012. The player, who was representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), was accused of molesting an American woman and also beating up her fiance.
The woman alleged that Pomersbach had invited himself for a couple of drinks with the couple along with some of his other friends. When the woman left the men to go to her room, Pomersbach allegedly followed her and misbehaved with her.
The woman claimed that when her fiance tried to stop Pomersbach, the Australian retaliated by beating him up. The victim was admitted to hospital for medical assistance. Following the incident, Pomersbach was taken into custody for interrogation and suspended by the RCB from playing.
Pomersbach represented both Western Australia and Queensland in the domestic circuit. In 2007, he played his one and only international T20 game for Australia against New Zealand.
#4 Rubel Hossain
Bangladesh speedster Rubel Hossain was accused of assault and rape by his actress girlfriend, Naznin Akthar Happy. The actress said that they were in a relationship for nine months before things turned ugly. She alleged that Rubel made false promises of marriage and lured her into an affair, and later on, refused to marry her.
On Naznin's charges, Rubel was taken into custody by the police but was granted bail for the ICC 2015 World Cup. However, after his heroic performance against England, that helped Bangladesh reach World Cup quarterfinals for the first time, the actress dropped her charges against him.
Rubel Hossain has represented the Tigers in 73 ODIs and 24 Tests so far.
#4 Makhaya Ntini
Makhaya Ntini was once popular among South African cricketers. The fast bowler holds many records and was a vital cog in the team during his tenure. However, he too had to face assault charges in 1998 when he was accused of raping a woman in East London. The victim claimed that she was raped by Ntini in one of the toilets in a cricket stadium. Ntini was declared guilty at one stage and was on the brink of being ousted from the National squad.
However, it was not possible to prove the fast bowler's guilt beyond a certain extent which meant that his six-year jail term was overturned.
Makhaya Ntini played 101 Tests and 173 ODIs for the Proteas.
#2 Harbhajan Singh
Harbhajan Singh is one of the most controversial players in Indian cricket. The lad from Punjab has had his fair share of fights with cricketers all around the world. However, Bhajji, as he's famously known, crossed the line when he assaulted fellow Indian teammate S Sreesanth. The incident took place during the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008 when Harbhajan's Mumbai Indians locked horns with Kings XI Punjab. After Mumbai lost the match, it was during the post-match pleasantry exchanges that Harbhajan was fired up after listening to something Sreesanth had to say to him. Bhajji could not control his anger and allegedly manhandled the fast bowler on the field. The incident tainted Harbhajan's image to a large extent and still remains a black mark in his career.
#1 David Warner
Australia's dynamic opener David Warner, found himself in trouble when he was found guilty for punching English batsman Joe Root. The incident took place at a bar in 2013 during the ICC Champions trophy.
Warner, who was under the influence of alcohol, got involved in an altercation with Root and ended up punching him in the face. Luckily, the punch did not connect, saving the Englishman an injury.
The altercation was allegedly based on the fact that Root was seen impersonating South African cricketing icon Hashim Amla, which Warner didn't find amusing. Following the reports, Warner was dropped from the team and had to face disciplinary actions.
Many English cricketers vented their anger at the incident and termed Warner as "weak" for choosing to hit a player, who was physically much inferior to him back then.