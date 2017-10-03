5 cricketers who were accused of assault

​

Cricket is called the 'gentlemen's sport.' In its true spirit, the game is played in most the professional way by respecting the opponent and the laws of the game.

However, there have been many instances where the cricketers had crossed the line, both on and off the field. While sometimes it was a heated argument that sparked off a brawl, sometimes it was a crunch match situation that got to the players' nerves.

The latest incident involving Ben Stokes has shocked the cricketing fraternity. Just when the all-rounder was beginning to rise as one of England's best players, the incident has tainted his image off the field.

Here are 5 such instances when the cricketers were accused of assault.

#5 Luke Pomersbach

Australia's Luke Pomersbach got his name into a controversy during IPL 2012. The player, who was representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), was accused of molesting an American woman and also beating up her fiance.

The woman alleged that Pomersbach had invited himself for a couple of drinks with the couple along with some of his other friends. When the woman left the men to go to her room, Pomersbach allegedly followed her and misbehaved with her.

The woman claimed that when her fiance tried to stop Pomersbach, the Australian retaliated by beating him up. The victim was admitted to hospital for medical assistance. Following the incident, Pomersbach was taken into custody for interrogation and suspended by the RCB from playing.

Pomersbach represented both Western Australia and Queensland in the domestic circuit. In 2007, he played his one and only international T20 game for Australia against New Zealand.

#4 Rubel Hossain

Bangladesh speedster Rubel Hossain was accused of assault and rape by his actress girlfriend, Naznin Akthar Happy. The actress said that they were in a relationship for nine months before things turned ugly. She alleged that Rubel made false promises of marriage and lured her into an affair, and later on, refused to marry her.

On Naznin's charges, Rubel was taken into custody by the police but was granted bail for the ICC 2015 World Cup. However, after his heroic performance against England, that helped Bangladesh reach World Cup quarterfinals for the first time, the actress dropped her charges against him.

