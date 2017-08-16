5 cricketers who made a successful transition from T20s to Tests

​

Excelling in T20 requires a quick presence of mind. The batsmen are expected to throw their bats at everything while the bowlers are expected to find their line no time. There is no scope for 'settling down' as T20 is all about speed.

Test cricket is exactly the opposite of T20s. Batsmen must bat for long duration, killing the time and amassing a huge score while the bowlers must stick to one area until the batsmen commit the mistake. Test cricket is a game of patience. The one who waits for more time emerges victorious.

These contradictory requirements make Tests and T20s two extremes poles of the same game and hence it is a rarity when a player excels in both formats. Players who succeed in T20s after achieving heights in Tests often credit their smooth transition to the basics they mastered while learning Test cricket.

In the same way, there are a few cricketers who made a successful transition from T20s to Tests. Did they alter their natural game to adjust to the requirements of Tests or did they control their aggression?

Find out their recipes of success by analysing the top five cricketers who made a successful transition from T20s to Tests.

#5 Stuart Broad

One of the major highlights of the maiden T20 World Cup in 2007 was Yuvraj Singh's six sixes in one over. By slamming six consecutive deliveries into the stands, the Indian batsman immortalised himself in the history of the game.

However, along with Yuvraj one more cricketer who was at the wrong end in making history due to that freak over was Stuart Broad. But, Broad displayed a brave heart and came back strongly.

The English bowler worked on his skills and not only perfected the art of bowling in T20s but also mastered the art of bowling in Tests. His smooth action and raw pace proved effective and in helping conditions, he is able to move the new ball dangerously.

Ten years after the over against Yuvraj, Broad today has become England's premier pacer in all formats and is one of the finest new ball bowlers of this era. He has close to 400 Test wickets to his name along with 178 ODI wickets and his partnership with James Anderson while sharing the new ball has become a legend in cricket.

#4 Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja adapted effectively to Test cricket

One of the heroes of India's U-19 team that won the World Cup in 2008, Ravindra Jadeja's potential was first spotted by Shane Warne. He roped Jadeja in his franchise Rajasthan Royals and the Indian all-rounder performed decently in the IPL.

