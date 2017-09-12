5 CPL stars who could be huge IPL picks next season

​

The recently concluded season of the CPL - the Caribbean Premier League, is the only T20 cricket tournament to be played by six teams across seven nations, with Florida in the United States playing host to a couple of games.

The fifth edition of the CPLT20 saw the Trinidad Knight Riders coming out victorious, as they edged St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the final by three wickets, claiming their second tournament title.

Two of the more consistent sides in the tournament contested the final, but after 34 matches in a long season, a number of players across teams captured the imagination of fans around the world with their swashbuckling batting style and economical bowling averages.

Here we take a look at some of the top performers from the CPL who could be huge IPL picks next season.

Krishmar Santokie

Jamaican born Krishmar Santokie burst out on the international stage 6 years ago in the inaugural season of the CPL, where he bagged numerous wickets, earning a call up to the national side.

After a failed stint in the national side, unable to make his mark, Santokie focused on the domestic circuit where he continued to display performances of the highest calibre. Consistent with his bowling averages and a decent bat lower down the pecking order, the 32-year-old Santokie could make a decent bet for an IPL franchise.

In the recently concluded 2017 CPLT20, the Jamaican Tallawahs left arm bowler picked up 14 scalps over the course of the season, placing his name alongside an elite few from the who could be primed for a shot at the biggest stage of T20 cricket, the IPL.

Kesrick Williams

Having made his first class debut at the age of 21, Kesrick Williams faced an uphill struggle to cement his place in the starting eleven of any team he played on. After six years of perfecting his trade, the 2016 CPL tournament served as his platform where Williams reinvented himself as a destructive pace bowler holding a fine economy rate.

Williams endured a strong season under the Jamaican Tallawahs picking up 17 wickets at an average of 19.82 and an economy rate of 8.02 to finish as the most successful bowler for Tallawahs and the third highest wicket-taker in the 2016 edition.

Continuing his brilliant form into the 2017 edition, Williams amassed 13 wickets this campaign with a string of good early performances gaining attention from numerous teams, across leagues interested in acquiring his services.

