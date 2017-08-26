5 biggest reasons why Bangladesh cricket has improved so much

​

Shakib is one of the most hard-working players in the team More

There was once a time when the Bangladesh cricket team were the punching bags of all other international teams, the 'also-rans'. Winning was like finding a Unicorn. The game was a religion but the team was more of a source of embarrassment than anything else for the country.

Right now, however, Bangladesh cricket is on the rise. Over the last two years, the team have improved dramatically, winning series against the likes of India, Pakistan, South Africa while also performing admirably in ICC events.

Bangladesh also won their recent Test match – their 100th ever – against Sri Lanka and will now take on the Australian cricket team at home. The last time the Kangaroos came to Bangladesh was in 2006 – and Bangladesh have improved a lot since then.

And here is why.

#5 Proper mindset

If taking talented for granted was a crime, then quite a few Bangladeshi players would have been in jail now. The likes of Aftab Ahmed and Mohamed Ashraful were once the greatest hope of the nation. The gift that they had was unparalleled and it was apparent in the matches where these two were at the peak of their powers.

However, they let success get to their heads and ruined their careers in the process. If you ever come to Chittagong, you might just see Aftab Ahmed with a beer-belly, coaching youngsters in the nets, and a sense of regret oozing from his face.

Look, a player might have all the talent in the world, but it doesn’t mean jack if she or he can’t put it to good use. The Tigers always had gifted players emerge through their ranks, but most of them lacked the mindset that was necessary to succeed.

The introduction of Shakib al-Hasan to the scene was the beginning of the new wave. Shakib seemed like the type of player who was really serious about his growth as a cricketer. He had talent, but he worked as hard as any one could to make it count. Same could be said about the less-talented-but-more-hard-working Mushfiqur Rahim.

And now, with these players as the role model, along with Mashrafe Mortaza, the youngsters are very diligent and, as a result, that has improved the team as a whole.

​

#4 More interest in the game

India v Bangladesh: Quarter Final - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup More

Football used to be the bread and butter of the common Bangladeshi as late as the early 2000s. However, ever since the turn of the millennium, the fans’ love started to shift towards the gentlemen’s game due to Bangladesh being placed among the elite teams with Test status.

Read More