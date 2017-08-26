5 biggest reasons why Bangladesh cricket has improved so much

There was once a time when the Bangladesh cricket team were the punching bags of all other international teams, the 'also-rans'. Winning was like finding a Unicorn. The game was a religion but the team was more of a source of embarrassment than anything else for the country.
Right now, however, Bangladesh cricket is on the rise. Over the last two years, the team have improved dramatically, winning series against the likes of India, Pakistan, South Africa while also performing admirably in ICC events.
Bangladesh also won their recent Test match – their 100th ever – against Sri Lanka and will now take on the Australian cricket team at home. The last time the Kangaroos came to Bangladesh was in 2006 – and Bangladesh have improved a lot since then.
And here is why.
#5 Proper mindset
If taking talented for granted was a crime, then quite a few Bangladeshi players would have been in jail now. The likes of Aftab Ahmed and Mohamed Ashraful were once the greatest hope of the nation. The gift that they had was unparalleled and it was apparent in the matches where these two were at the peak of their powers.
However, they let success get to their heads and ruined their careers in the process. If you ever come to Chittagong, you might just see Aftab Ahmed with a beer-belly, coaching youngsters in the nets, and a sense of regret oozing from his face.
Look, a player might have all the talent in the world, but it doesn’t mean jack if she or he can’t put it to good use. The Tigers always had gifted players emerge through their ranks, but most of them lacked the mindset that was necessary to succeed.
The introduction of Shakib al-Hasan to the scene was the beginning of the new wave. Shakib seemed like the type of player who was really serious about his growth as a cricketer. He had talent, but he worked as hard as any one could to make it count. Same could be said about the less-talented-but-more-hard-working Mushfiqur Rahim.
And now, with these players as the role model, along with Mashrafe Mortaza, the youngsters are very diligent and, as a result, that has improved the team as a whole.
#4 More interest in the game
Football used to be the bread and butter of the common Bangladeshi as late as the early 2000s. However, ever since the turn of the millennium, the fans’ love started to shift towards the gentlemen’s game due to Bangladesh being placed among the elite teams with Test status.
For years after that, the team might not have performed as well as expected on the field, but the general love and interest towards the game started to increase with every Bangladesh match. Also, the fact that Bangladesh’s once-in-a-blue-moon wins helped escalate the interest towards the field in a meteoric way.
Ashraful’s century against Australia or Mashrafe Mortaza’s bowling against India in the World Cup of 2007 - these wins helped consolidate the state of the game in the country, something that inspired the youngsters that are now playing for the team.
#3 Better facilities
As cricket’s following increased in the country, so did the money garnered by the board. It is a proportional relation, really. Like force if proportional to acceleration, making money is directly related to the amount of demand of a certain entity.
Cricket is the bread and butter of many in this country. Fans flock to watch the game or glue themselves in front of the television to cheer for their team. This, in turn, generates money for the board and that, as a result, gives them a scope to improve the infrastructure of the team.
Which is precisely what happened with the Tigers as the increased interest in the game has generated a lot of money and compelled the authorities to better the facilities provided to the cricketers. The academies and the infrastructure of Bangladesh cricket is top-notch – and that has helped in creating better players.
#2 The Bangladesh Premier League
The actual thanks here should go to Indian Cricket League. Not that domestic leagues didn’t exist before, but the Indian Cricket League was the onset of a revolution that has actually helped the cricket fraternity in more than one ways.
The Indian Premier League was initiated in an attempt to dismantle the rebel ICL – and they succeeded. After that, several other countries made their own domestic T20 leagues that showcased talent on a global stage like none other.
The Bangladesh Premier League is one such mimicry of the Indian Cricket League. The popularity of the league and the stardust that brushes off it gives the otherwise obscure talents a chance to display their skills on the highest platform available for them at that point.
It was in the Bangladesh Premier League where players like Sabbir Rahman and Taskin Ahmed made their names and are now some of the prominent figures of the national cricket team.
#1 Mashrafe - The captain
Above everything, I think the greatest reason why the Bangladesh cricket team are flourishing is because of the astute leadership of ODI captain, Mashrafe Mortaza. Ever since he was reinstated as captain, the Tigers have risen steadily.
Be it beating England at the World Cup 2015 or winning ODI series at home against Pakistan, India and South Africa – Bangladesh’s rise ever since he assumed leadership has been more than just impressive.
He might have only been the captain of the limited overs for Bangladesh – only stepping down from T20Is some months ago – but the improvement the Tigers in ODI has also seen them better their game in Tests. They are fresh off from a win against Sri Lanka – which also happened to be their 100th Test – as they now await Australia.