Considering the form and quality of the players, India were firm favourites to win prior to the series against Sri Lanka. And that was indeed what happened with India scoring a 9-0 series sweep over the island nation. They won the test series 3-0, the ODI series 5-0 and cruised to a win in the one off T20.

A Lot of drama surrounded the appointment of Ravi Shastri as the head coach after the rather unwarranted treatment meted out to Anil Kumble. Now that Kohli got his preferred choice of staff, it was up to him and his team to go out to the field and let the results do the talking.

They must be credited for their complete dominance of the island nation in all formats, as no team has had a series sweep before in Sri Lanka. A historic achievement irrespective of the quality of the Sri Lankan side they faced.

We look at the 5 big positives for India after the Sri Lanka series.

#5 The batting order of the test team looks very stable and dependable

With their decision to pick Hardik Pandya in the test team and having Ravi Ashwin at the number 6 position, India were heavily relying on their top five batsmen.

It’s a clear pattern in Virat Kohli’s captaincy where he has given his full backing to his top 5 batsmen, thereby, getting in an extra bowling option at all times. And one must credit the batsmen for their fine display of skill, technique and patience displayed in the Sri Lanka series.

In tough physical conditions, all the batsmen took on the responsibility and delivered consistently in all the three test matches. The likes of Kohli, Pujara and Rahane were simply outstanding.

The batsmen invariably set up the platform from which the likes of Ashwin and Saha could stabilise the innings further only to allow Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja to come out and be their free self.

Their dominance of the bowlers was a revelation. Hardik Pandya still needs to justify himself as a bowler in test matches, but his attacking brand of batting took any momentum Sri Lanka had. That was clearly reflected in his annihilation of the Sri Lankan bowling in the third test match where he made an 85-ball century; his maiden century.

And to think that Shikhar Dhawan, who seems to be in the form of his life in the shorter formats, could come into the test team soon, and also the likes of Rohit Sharma were benched, speaks volumes about the strength, solidity and balance of the batting order.

Heading into a test series in South Africa soon, this Indian batting line up seems capable of beating the hosts and creating history.

#4 Virat Kohli, the captain is creating his own identity

