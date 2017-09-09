5 big moments under Russell Domingo

​

With the fuss around the appointment of South Africa’s new coach finally finding a conclusion, Russell Domingo’s stint was confirmed to have reached its sunset last week. Former West Indies bowler and England’s incumbent bowling coach Ottis Gibson was chosen as his successor.

The five-man committee responsible for selecting his replacement brought to an end a decorated stint of head coach lasting for more than four years. Having assisted Kirsten since 2011 when the latter was named the coach, Domingo had initially taken over only as a T20 coach in December, 2012.

In this fruitful journey, he has seen it all – from the retirements Jacques Kallis and Graeme Smith to his country having four different Test captains. But 5 standout moments across his tenure will always remain worthy of recalling.

#1 Test series wins in Sri Lanka, Australia and New Zealand

Domingo continued the envious trend of clinching Test series on the opposition’s soil, a run which commenced as far back as in 2006 under Mickey Arthur, spilled onto Kirsten and ended nine years later only on the extreme spin-friendly climes of India. Trips to Sri Lanka, Australia and New Zealand in 2014, 2016 and 2017, respectively, were rich in reward with the scoreline favouring the visitors on all three occasions.

The most appeasing aspect of those wins, however, remained the fact that while both Kallis and Smith had retired before the Sri Lanka tour, victory on either side of the Tasman was achieved in the absence of the ferocious Dale Steyn and the dominating AB de Villiers.

A combination of the experience of the seniors and the energy of the young proved successful in eclipsing foreign conditions with ease. Domingo always ensured a hand crept up lest South Africa fell into trouble, and his stewards never disappointed them whenever he asked them for more.

#2 Whitewashing Australia and Sri Lanka 5-0 at home

South Africa created history when a team under the leadership of Faf du Plessis thrashed the visiting Australians 5-0 in 2016 immediately before South Africa reciprocated for a three-Test tour.

Whitewashed in an ODI series for the first time – their worst performance was in England when they lost 0-4 in 2012 with a wash-out to save them from further embarrassment – Australia suffered miserably as one defeat after another put excessive pressure on a bowling attack that was missing the rested pair of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

