5 best yorkers in the world right now

Among all the potent weapons that a bowler might have, the yorker has to be right up there when it is delivered right. If it’s fast, inswinging and into the block hole, it can be a nightmare even for the best batsmen in the world.

A yorker is a great weapon for a bowler because it is the go-to option in limited overs cricket when batsmen are trying to hit you out of the park. And if delivered perfectly, it is impossible to even defend against.

Let us look at 5 bowlers with the best yorkers in the world right now.

#5 Junaid Khan

If you are thinking about consistency when it comes to delivering yorkers, you need to think of the Pakistani fast bowler Junaid Khan. Khan’s Yorker is a deadly missile that tails in and takes the off-stump out of even the very best batsmen in the world.

From Mahela Jayawardene to Keiron Pollard, he has done it to the best, both in the long and short formats of the game.

Batsmen have been out to his yorkers even while trying to defend him — this also makes it virtually impossible to score big off him in the slog overs in T20 cricket. Junaid Khan because of his perfection and consistency is known as ‘the yorker machine’.

He has also plied his trade in English county cricket for Lancashire where he was widely praised for his perfect yorkers in crunch situations and the experience helped him further hone his skills.

#4 Mitchell Starc

If you are thinking of an inswinging yorker at 150 kmph that breaks stumps and leaves batsmen clueless, you need to take Mitchell Starc into account. It’s the ball with which Starc dismissed the legendary Jacques Kallis in the BBL and Brendon McCullum in the World Cup.

Because Starc’s natural angle as a left-armer bowling over the wicket takes the ball away from right-handed batsmen, the fast, inswinging Yorker becomes a potent weapon. And when Starc is at his best, his yorkers are simply unplayable.

“I’ve spent a lot of time on trying to get it right,” Starc said in his interview with The Australian.

“A lot of work has gone into it, trying to get it right. Alan Davidson was part of the Western Suburbs cricket club in Sydney, where I’m from, and he always mentioned something like, ‘Your final six balls at practice should be yorkers’."

#3 Jasprit Bumrah

Often compared to Malinga because of his slingy action, Jasprit Bumrah, in fact, learned his tricks of the trade from the Sri Lankan quick with whom he has shared the Mumbai Indians dressing room for some time now.

But Bumrah has now clearly stepped out of his master’s shadow so much so that even in crunch situations in the IPL, he is now the preferred option to bowl for the Mumbai Indians ahead of Malinga.

Bumrah has gone on to replicate his success at the international level and is now Kohli’s go-to bowler in crunch situations in ODIs and T20Is. It is his pace and the perfect yorkers delivered with consistency that make him such a great success.

The Australian legend Glenn McGrath, who encouraged Bumrah to stick to his unorthodox bowling action, is usually all praise for the Indian youngster.

In an interview before the 2017 Champions Trophy, McGrath said about him, “The way he bowls at the death is impressive. In addition to a fine length, he also generates good pace. He can come up with occasional yorkers as well. He is a quality pacer and I hope he continues to improve.”

