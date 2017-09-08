5 best wicketkeepers that India has produced

​

One of the toughest jobs in cricket is that of a wicketkeeper. One needs to have immense concentration keeping a close eye on the proceedings. It is one of the most demanding positions in the team as it requires supreme fitness, concentration and agility behind the stumps.

India have always been very fortunate as there has always been a talent mine in all departments and wicketkeepers are no different. Earlier, there used to be a time when selectors not only from India but all around the world picked specialist wicketkeepers who couldn’t contribute much with the bat. But with time, things started to change. Wicketkeepers needed to contribute more with the bat, and a few keepers started opening the batting in order to create an extra slot.

From Janardan Navle (India’s first wicketkeeper, who incidentally faced India’s first ball in Test Cricket) to Nana Joshi, to Naren Tamhane, to Farokh Engineer, to Kiran More, to Nayan Mongia, to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, India have never had a dearth of wicketkeepers. While the likes of Nana Joshi and Naren Tamhane were specialist keepers who hardly contributed with the bat, the arrival of Farokh Engineer (who was India’s first ODI keeper) changed things.

India have produced some of the best wicketkeepers in the world and here’s a look at 5 of the best wicketkeepers who have played for India.

Honourable mention

Naren Tamhane

Naren Tamhane, who was born in Mumbai in 1931, started playing first-class cricket at the age of 22 and debuted against Pakistan in 1955. He went on to play 21 Tests for India and in the process, became the first Indian wicketkeeper to effect 50 dismissals (total 51 – 35 catches and 16 stumpings).

He had his own style of effecting stumpings – removing only one bail while breaking the stumps. He didn’t contribute much with the bat, except for a 54* in his second test. Tamhane retired in 1960 and went onto to serve Indian cricket as a selector for many years.

#5 Farokh Engineer

Farokh Engineer More

