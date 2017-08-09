5 best short leg fielders in the world right now

The short-leg area is one of the most crucial fielding positions in cricket especially when a spinner is bowling.
The short-leg fielder converts edges into catches and also keeps the batsman in constant pressure with this appearance. However fielding at this position is a daunting task as it requires extremely quick reflexes and impeccable focus.
The short-leg fielder also has a constant threat of getting hit by the ball as he is in the firing line and most of the catching opportunities are half-chances. Hence, very few players have excelled in fielding at this position.
However, in the current era, there are a handful of cricketers who possess the perfect skills and the ability that make them an effective fielder at the short-leg position.
Here we take a look at five such brilliant fielders.
#5 Cheteshwar Pujara
Patience is the key quality required for a short-leg fielder to excel and in the current Test arena, Cheteshwar Pujara arguably has the best patience.
Pujara is known for his impeccable focus and has a habit of concentrating for long durations without any lapses. His focus and determination also help him in fielding. He is currently India's go to man for the short-leg position.
After the retirement of India's fab-four batsmen, the team struggled in the department of close catching as the youngsters lacked the requisite skills. However, Pujara took giant steps and has emerged as a reliable fielder in this position.
India's ace spinner R Ashwin likes to drift the ball and it results in several inside edges for the right-hand batsmen. In such situations, the work of the short-leg fielder is extremely crucial as there is always an opportunity for a catch.
Pujara, with his patience and focus, is able to latch on to these opportunities and hence is a key man for India in the fielding department.
#4.Temba Bavuma
The short player from South Africa, Temba Bavuma is pocket-sized dynamite when it comes to fielding. He is agile and his short height helps him while standing at the short-leg position.
Because of his height, Bavuma has a low centre of gravity, which makes him highly stable as a fielder. Due to this, Bavuma is able to respond effectively when the ball comes in his territory.
His fielding heroics were best seen during his run-out of David Warner in 2016. He produced an accurate throw on the stumps when his feet were above his head and he sent back Warner in a dramatic fashion.
The South African player also has a heart of steel as he is not afraid of standing in the firing line.
Bavuma's effectiveness as a fielder at short-leg is exhibited brilliantly when Morne Morkel is bowling. The tall bowler is capable of generating extra bounce from the pitch which surprises the batsmen and forces them to commit an error.
Hence, there are several half-chances for catches when the batsmen fail to keep the ball down.
Bavuma is in the perfect position to convert these half-chances into catches and thus plays a significant role in the fielding department.
#3. Kusal Mendis
One of the key reasons for Rangana Herath's immensely successful bowling stint in Test cricket is the presence of Kusal Mendis at the short-leg region.
Mendis is extremely quick and is always ready to pounce on any opportunity. On the Sri Lankan pitches where the ball turns and bounces in dangerous angles, edges are in plenty.
It requires tremendous patience and focus to latch on to these edges and this is exactly what Mendis does effectively.
He has all the ingredients required to become a successful short-leg fielder: he is agile, has the ability to focus and he keeps the batsmen in check by making his presence felt.
Hence, on Herath's bowling, when the ball dips and comes in with the angle for the right-hand batsmen, Mendis' presence at short-leg increases chances of dismissals through bat-pad or inside edge.
#2. Peter Handscomb
One of the most agile fielders on the current Australian team, Peter Handscomb has quick hands and sharp reflexes that make him a dangerous fielder.
But his biggest strength is his ability to anticipate the movement of the batsmen. By predicting the batsman's response, Handscomb prepares himself for the catch and ends up getting that extra second to convert the half-chances into catches.
In 2016, he dismissed Asad Shafiq by taking a sharp catch on Nathan Lyon's bowling. On a flighted delivery, Shafiq stepped down and flicked the ball with effective timing.
But standing at short-leg, Handscomb predicted Shafiq's footwork and moved to his left a little even before the batsman had played his stroke.
His heroics also played a vital part in Australia's sensational win against India at Pune in 2017. Steve O'Keefe rattled India with his six wicket haul and he was given able company by Handscomb at short-leg.
The Australian fielder first caught Ajinkya Rahane courtesy brilliant reflexes and then dived forward to catch R Ashwin's edge.
His phenomenal reflexes have already made the 26-year old one of the best in the business at this position.
#5. Tom Latham
One of the most underrated batsmen of the era, Tom Latham performs his batting duties without a song and dance.
The same is the case with his fielding abilities. He stands at the short-leg region with a bent back and hands in position without garnering any attention.
He is so calm and stable that he goes unnoticed for overs but then suddenly there is an edge and Latham appears in the scene with his quick movements and sharp reflexes.
Latham's best moment on the field came when he dismissed Faf du Plessis. Like Handscomb, Latham too is a genius when it comes to anticipation. du Plessis tried sweeping MItchelll Santer behind the wicket as the fine leg region was empty.
But Latham predicted du Plessis's stroke and moved to his right in an arc and positioned himself exactly in the direction of the ball.
The South African batsman was successful in his sweep but the ball went straight to Latham.This was a pure magical fielding moment and it exhibited the skill and ability of Latham.