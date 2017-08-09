5 best short leg fielders in the world right now

​

The short-leg area is one of the most crucial fielding positions in cricket especially when a spinner is bowling.

The short-leg fielder converts edges into catches and also keeps the batsman in constant pressure with this appearance. However fielding at this position is a daunting task as it requires extremely quick reflexes and impeccable focus.

The short-leg fielder also has a constant threat of getting hit by the ball as he is in the firing line and most of the catching opportunities are half-chances. Hence, very few players have excelled in fielding at this position.

However, in the current era, there are a handful of cricketers who possess the perfect skills and the ability that make them an effective fielder at the short-leg position.

Here we take a look at five such brilliant fielders.

#5 Cheteshwar Pujara

Patience is the key quality required for a short-leg fielder to excel and in the current Test arena, Cheteshwar Pujara arguably has the best patience.

Pujara is known for his impeccable focus and has a habit of concentrating for long durations without any lapses. His focus and determination also help him in fielding. He is currently India's go to man for the short-leg position.

After the retirement of India's fab-four batsmen, the team struggled in the department of close catching as the youngsters lacked the requisite skills. However, Pujara took giant steps and has emerged as a reliable fielder in this position.

India's ace spinner R Ashwin likes to drift the ball and it results in several inside edges for the right-hand batsmen. In such situations, the work of the short-leg fielder is extremely crucial as there is always an opportunity for a catch.

Pujara, with his patience and focus, is able to latch on to these opportunities and hence is a key man for India in the fielding department.

#4.Temba Bavuma

The short player from South Africa, Temba Bavuma is pocket-sized dynamite when it comes to fielding. He is agile and his short height helps him while standing at the short-leg position.

Because of his height, Bavuma has a low centre of gravity, which makes him highly stable as a fielder. Due to this, Bavuma is able to respond effectively when the ball comes in his territory.

His fielding heroics were best seen during his run-out of David Warner in 2016. He produced an accurate throw on the stumps when his feet were above his head and he sent back Warner in a dramatic fashion.

