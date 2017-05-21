5 best performers in Madhya Pradesh in this year’s IPL

Season 10 of the Indian Premier League is reaching its climax. Despite only 8 teams playing in the tournament, matches were played all across the country as a few teams played their home matches in more than one city.

Kings XI Punjab were one of these teams as they played their first three home matches in Indore. The ‘neutral’ venue saw people of Madhya Pradesh flock to the Holkar Stadium to catch their favourite stars in action. And the stars obliged with a plethora of sensational outings.

Let’s take a look at 5 players who added more beauty to the already picturesque state with their brilliant performance in Indore:

#5 AB de Villiers’ carnage vs Kings XI Punjab

For Royal Challengers Bangalore fans, this Indian Premier League was one to forget as their team were on the wrong end of innumerable embarrassing records. With their star-studded line-up, it was a surprise to see them struggle in the manner they did.

And it wasn’t any different for star batsman AB de Villiers. This IPL has been a quiet one for the South African, but against the Kings XI Punjab, he played a stunning knock. It was definitely his best in this year’s IPL as runs flowed from his bat like the Betwa River in Orcha, which was a sight to behold.

His unbeaten 46-ball 89 was the reason why his team made a respectable total in an encounter where the rest of his team-mates couldn’t really put up much on the board. In the end, the ‘hosts’ ended up beating Bangalore by eight wickets, but de Villiers’ knock will forever be remembered.

#4 Varun Aaron’s tight spell vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Image result for varun aaron KXIP sportskeeda More

In the very same game, the reason for the Challengers’ poor outing – barring de Villiers – was Varun Aaron. The speedster might not have had a great tournament per se, but his influence on this game was so compelling that none of the stars of Royal Challengers’ line-up could pick out his deliveries.

Aaron’s spell of four overs, 21 runs and two wickets totally dismantled the Royal Challengers’ batsmen in the process.

If it weren’t for de Villiers’ brilliance, described in the last slide, RCB would have struggled to put up even a 100 runs on the board. And that would have been all thanks to Varun Aaron.

#3 Hashim Amla’s incredible century vs Mumbai Indians

Image result for amla KXIP sportskeeda More

It is quite unbelievable that this is only Hashim Amla’s second season in the Indian Premier League. The legendary South African batsman was fantastic in this year’s IPL and this was one of his best innings in the edition.

Read More