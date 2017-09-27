5 best one-handed catches in Test cricket

A cricket coach or any rudimentary coaching manual always advises cricketers to go for catches with both hands, since the possibility of grassing the catch is minuscule in that case. However, in an actual game of cricket, fielders often have to improvise and catches might go unclaimed if players try to stick to the coaching manual. Therefore, sometimes, the best option is to go for it one handed.
However, at the same time, catching one handed is difficult and more often than not, it is a case of superb reflexes, anticipation and closing one's fingers at the right moment. A cricket ball is pretty hard and catching it one-handed can be extremely tough, which is why most attempts at a one-handed catch are unsuccessful.
Hence, the ones which actually do come off are quite remarkable and here is a list of the best one-handed catches that have ever been taken in Test cricket.
#5 Rahul Dravid vs West Indies, Kolkata 2011
Indian batting legend Rahul Dravid holds the record for the most number of catches in Test cricket, with a tally of 210 and along the way, he took plenty of superb catches at first slip. The one-handed catch he took at first slip against the West Indies at Kolkata in 2011 is surely one of the best catches he has ever taken and without a doubt, one of the finest one-handed catches that have ever been taken in Test cricket.
During West Indies' second innings, left arm off-spinner Pragyan Ojha turned one sharply from around the middle stump to catch the outside edge of wicket-keeper Carlton Baugh's bat. The ball flew towards where gully should have been but Dravid threw himself to his right and came up trumps by catching it with his right hand as the ball was dipping to complete a stunning catch.
#4 Andrew Strauss vs Australia, Nottingham, 2005
The 2005 Ashes is often regarded as one of the greatest Test series ever played and a lot of it had to do with the standard of cricket that was on show. Great bowling performance, superb batting and breathtaking fielding across five engrossing Tests made it any cricket fan's delight.
Among the many superb catches taken in that series, the one Andrew Strauss took to dismiss Adam Gilchrist in Australia's first innings in the 4th Test at Trent Bridge was the catch of the series and one of the finest one-handed catches ever taken. Andrew Flintoff had the ability to extract disconcerting bounce and while bowling to Adam Gilchrist from around the wicket, he induced an edge. It was more a case of Gilchrist trying to fend it off but the ball flew to the left of Strauss at 2nd slip.
Strauss flew full length to his left to pull off a sensational catch that turned the match on its head. Australia were reduced to 163-8 and were eventually all out for 218. However, a Gilchrist blitzkrieg could have helped Australia reach a different total altogether. England won the Test and gained the lead for the first time in the series.
#3 Sachin Tendulkar vs England, Lord's, 1990
Sachin Tendulkar was never known for spectacular catches but the one he took during his very first tour to England back in 1990 will always find its place among the best one-handed catches in Test cricket. England were chasing quick runs and Allan Lamb sent one miles up in the air in his attempt to deposit leg-spinner Narendra Hirwani into the stands.
That is when Tendulkar swung into action at long on. The thing about this catch is that it stands for a number of things. First of all, it was a skier and secondly, Tendulkar had to cover a lot of ground to reach it. Once he had made it, he had no other option but to catch it with his right hand and he did so while on the run.
Any other fielder might not have even tried it but then Tendulkar was only 17 at the time and maybe, he thought, he could go for it and see what happens. In doing so, he completed one of the greatest one-handed catches in Test cricket.
#2 Adam Bacher v India, Cape Town, 1996
It was perhaps fitting that one of the greatest Test match innings in modern cricket history was brought to a close by a catch that will stay in the memories of cricket fans for a long time. Sachin Tendulkar was in imperious form in Cape Town back in January 1997, when he flayed the South African attack to all corners of Newlands to move to 169.
As he was running out of partners, he decided to throw his bat around a bit. That is when Bacher struck. Tendulkar pulled a short ball from Brian McMillan savagely towards the square leg fence but Bacher, who was lurking some yards ahead of the fence, ran back and stretched his right hand in the air in order to reach the ball. It was a catch that had to be seen to be believed.
Tendulkar just stood at the spot in disbelief for a few seconds.
#1 Mark Waugh v Pakistan, Hobart, 1999
Former Australian batsman Mark Waugh is probably the greatest slip fielder in modern cricket history. Throughout his career, he took plenty of absolutely stunning catches and many of them were one-handed. Among those, the one he took to dismiss Inzamam-ul-Haq at Hobart is the greatest one-handed catch ever taken in Test cricket.
Inzamam was well set and batting superbly at 118 when he cut Shane Warne hard but perhaps a bit too fine. Most slip fielders would not have been able to react to it at all but Mark Waugh seemed to watch the ball right off the bat. However, the ball was travelling very fast and the only option he had was to catch it one-handed, which he did by sticking out his right hand. It was deliberate and well thought out. It was not a fluke by any means and the cut was so well timed that Waugh had to take a tumble to keep hold of the ball.
The catch turned out to be a turning point in the game for Australia as well.