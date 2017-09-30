The 5 best moments of Irfan Pathan's career

​

Irfan Pathan picked up his 2nd ODI fifer in what proved to be his last ODI appearance More

Hailing from Baroda, Gujarat, Irfan Pathan was considered India's next Kapil Dev. In fact, comparisons had started a couple of years after his emergence.

At a tender age of 19, the left-handed all-rounder made his debut in the famous 2003 Adelaide Test, in which India made history by winning a Test on Australian soil after 23 years. Though he failed to make an impact in his debut Test series, he had a stellar ODI series that followed.

He took 16 wickets in 10 ODIs in the VB Tri-series, announcing himself on the international arena. He continued his form for the next couple of years, following which it dipped and he was dropped. Since then, he could never cement his place in the side and he was in and out of the team.

There was talent to back up the hype, but dips in form, constant injuries and fitness concerns never allowed him to fulfil his potential. However, he had his moments of glory including a momentous debut, a shining role in India's historic T20 World Cup win in 2007, and a massive role in India's golden run in ODIs in late 2005 and early 2006.

Let’s look at the five best moments of Irfan Pathan’s career.

#5 His last ODI appearance in Indian colours (2012)

In 2012, India toured Sri Lanka for a short limited-over series (5 ODIs and 1 T20I). Having pocketed the series 3-1, India were looking to extend their dominance in the final ODI.

In the fifth one-day, Pathan’s brilliant all-round show helped India win from a very tricky position.

First, he combined with MS Dhoni to take India from a wobbly 213/6 to 294/7, scoring a quick 29. He then struck early with the new ball, dismissing both the openers. With Sri Lanka in a seemingly comfortable position at 204-5 in the 36th over, he came back to take three wickets to ensure India’s victory.

His 5/61 and 29 earned him the Man of the Match award as India clinched the series 4-1.

​

#4 12/126 against Zimbabwe at Harare (2005)

Irfan Pathan took 21 wickets in the two-match Test series against Zimbabwe More

Irfan Pathan was in sublime form when India toured Zimbabwe in 2005. It was only his second tour outside the subcontinent and Pathan wreaked havoc in Zimbabwe.

Having already sounded a warning in the first Test, taking 5/58 and 4/53, he was all over the Zimbabwe batsmen once again, in the second Test. He was lethal, swinging the ball both ways and inducing mistakes from the batsmen. He took 7/59 in the first innings (which remains his best performance in an innings) to dismiss Zimbabwe for 161 and later returned in the second innings to take another fifer (5/67) as he finished with 12 wickets in the match and 21 wickets in the series.

Read More