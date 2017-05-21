5 of the best Madhya Pradesh exports in Indian cricket

Madhya Pradesh is known as the heart of India not only because of its geographical location, but also due to the importance that it exudes towards the country. Be it in culture or sports, Madhya Pradesh has a vital place in the history of India.
Speaking of sports, cricket is a like a religion in India. Fans absolutely adore the game and live their lives through it. Such is the influence of the game that almost every corner of the nation has young children messing around with the bat and ball.
And Madhya Pradesh is no different. The state has been responsible for producing some of India’s best talents and here 5 of them:
NOTE: The players in this list include only the ones that began their cricketing endeavours in Madhya Pradesh—and it is for this reason that Rahul Dravid misses out despite being born in Indore.
#1 Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi
When the topic of discussion is Madhya Pradesh’s greatest exports, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi is among the very first names that springs to mind. The former Nawab of Pataudi was royalty and it really showed in his batting.
The elegance with which he batted just oozed class. That’s not where it ends, however, as his bravery and exemplary leadership earned him the nickname of ‘Tiger Pataudi’— someone who is still considered by some as the greatest captain India ever had.
#2 Sanjay Jagdale
He might not have played in the international arena, but he is a highly important figure in the history of Indian cricket. With a batting average rounded to 27 and bowling rounded to 36, his numbers in the domestic circuit are moderately good, but his role in Indian cricket doesn’t end there.
After hanging up his boots, he served as a member of the Selection Committee and is renowned for spotting talent. The likes of VVS Laxman, Naman Ojha, Hrishikesh Kanitkar, Sridharan Sriram and Murali Karthik were all spotted by him, among whom VVS Laxman became a key figure in the Test circuit of Indian history.
#3 Narendra Hirwani
He came. He saw. He conquered. And then he fell. The rise and fall of Narendra Hirwani could be labelled as a work of fiction, something you see in movies, but it was as real as it gets. Hirwani was born in Uttar Pradesh, but he made a name for himself while representing Madhya Pradesh in the domestic circuit.
On his debut for India, the leg spinner took 16 wickets while giving away 136 runs, which still stands as unbeaten as the best ever debut figures in Tests. He continued his bright start by taking 20 wickets in the following three Test matches, making his numbers of 36 wickets after four Tests the best ever by a bowler in that stage of their career.
Unfortunately, he couldn’t sustain this period of glory and was later dropped from the team, not before he set the still unbeaten record for the best debut figures by a bowler in international Test matches.
#4 Devendra Bundela
Like Sanjay Jagdale, Devendra Bundela didn’t receive the honour of representing India on an international stage, but his importance in the domestic circuit is a highly profound one. The 40-year-old cricketer holds the record for the most appearances in Ranji Trophy matches and is a living example of playing just for the love of the game.
Playing exclusively for Madhya Pradesh, the elegant batsman is one of those players who were unfortunate to be born in an era that was dominated by the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and VVS Laxman.
Bundela has 9654 runs in 157 first class matches and is a legendary figure in the Ranji circuit, whose importance in India’s domestic cricket can’t be overstated.
#5 Syed Mushtaq Ali
And finally, the legendary Syed Mushtaq Ali. Born in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, his talents were initially spotted by another legendary figure, CK Nayudu.
At the age of 13, Nayudu took him under his wing and became a mentor to him. The talent in Mushtaq Ali was special and he displayed just that in his career that spanned for almost two decades. In 1936, Mushtaq Ali made history by becoming the first ever Indian batsman to score a century outside India when he hit a ton for his team in Manchester, England.
Mushtaq Ali was also an iconic figure in the domestic circuit, he was a superstar in his own mould. His aggressive nature on the pitch made him a nightmare for the bowlers that faced him and made him a unique player, given that his aggressiveness was a trait beyond its time.
To celebrate his achievements, the BCCI named a domestic tournament the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy to ensure his name reverberates in the history of Indian cricket. A fitting tribute, indeed!