5 of the best Madhya Pradesh exports in Indian cricket

Madhya Pradesh is known as the heart of India not only because of its geographical location, but also due to the importance that it exudes towards the country. Be it in culture or sports, Madhya Pradesh has a vital place in the history of India.

Speaking of sports, cricket is a like a religion in India. Fans absolutely adore the game and live their lives through it. Such is the influence of the game that almost every corner of the nation has young children messing around with the bat and ball.

And Madhya Pradesh is no different. The state has been responsible for producing some of India’s best talents and here 5 of them:

NOTE: The players in this list include only the ones that began their cricketing endeavours in Madhya Pradesh—and it is for this reason that Rahul Dravid misses out despite being born in Indore.

#1 Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

When the topic of discussion is Madhya Pradesh’s greatest exports, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi is among the very first names that springs to mind. The former Nawab of Pataudi was royalty and it really showed in his batting.

The elegance with which he batted just oozed class. That’s not where it ends, however, as his bravery and exemplary leadership earned him the nickname of ‘Tiger Pataudi’— someone who is still considered by some as the greatest captain India ever had.

#2 Sanjay Jagdale

He might not have played in the international arena, but he is a highly important figure in the history of Indian cricket. With a batting average rounded to 27 and bowling rounded to 36, his numbers in the domestic circuit are moderately good, but his role in Indian cricket doesn’t end there.

After hanging up his boots, he served as a member of the Selection Committee and is renowned for spotting talent. The likes of VVS Laxman, Naman Ojha, Hrishikesh Kanitkar, Sridharan Sriram and Murali Karthik were all spotted by him, among whom VVS Laxman became a key figure in the Test circuit of Indian history.

#3 Narendra Hirwani

He came. He saw. He conquered. And then he fell. The rise and fall of Narendra Hirwani could be labelled as a work of fiction, something you see in movies, but it was as real as it gets. Hirwani was born in Uttar Pradesh, but he made a name for himself while representing Madhya Pradesh in the domestic circuit.

