5 best IPL prospects from TNPL 2017

With IPL welcoming the return of two teams after suspension, the auction ahead of IPL 2018 is set to be bigger than ever. While the focus will largely be on getting the best and brightest talent from across the globe, there are some rough diamonds that can shine brightly if the IPL scouts know where to look.

Following the success of the inaugural edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, T Natarajan was snapped up by the Kings XI Punjab. While he was no bargain, with the emphasis on stars, they might some steals available for the IPL sides if they take a closer look at the performances in the second edition of the TNPL that was won by Chepauk Super Gillies.

Here are the 5 best IPL prospects from the TNPL:

5. T Natarajan

With player retention likely to be restricted to just a few players, it is highly unlikely that Kings XI will choose to have T Natarajan in that list. That's primarily down to the fact that they can get him at the auction. After an impressive outing in the inaugural edition of the TNPL, the left-arm pacer had a stellar season for Tamil Nadu across all formats and was picked up by Kings XI for INR 3 crore.

Much like last year, when he impressed with his incredible control and ability to execute yorkers at will, he continued to be a threat in TNPL 2017. While he finished with nine wickets from six matches, it is his economy rate of 5.39 really stands out. For sides that are looking for a death bowler, the 26-year-old would be the ideal option and with the emphasis on stars, he might even be available for a bargain.

4. Baba Aparajith

One of the best batsmen to emerge from Tamil Nadu in recent years, Baba Aparajith still hasn't got his chance to showcase his talent in the IPL on a consistent basis. Although he was part of the Chennai Super Kings and the Rising Pune Supergiant squad, the 23-year-old never quite got a consistent run in the side.

The IPL Auction 2018 might just change all that. After two successive seasons in which he has shown that he has what it takes to succeed in the T20 formats, teams might just go for the prodigiously talented batsman who is raring to go. Although his side failed to reach the playoffs for the second successive year, Aparajith had another stellar year.

277 runs at an average of nearly 50 and strike rate of over 150 are exactly the sort of numbers expected of a top-order batsman. The fact that he is still just 23 and can bowl a bit as well might just increase his chances of getting picked and making an impact.

