5 best IPL prospects from TNPL 2017

With IPL welcoming the return of two teams after suspension, the auction ahead of IPL 2018 is set to be bigger than ever. While the focus will largely be on getting the best and brightest talent from across the globe, there are some rough diamonds that can shine brightly if the IPL scouts know where to look.
Following the success of the inaugural edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, T Natarajan was snapped up by the Kings XI Punjab. While he was no bargain, with the emphasis on stars, they might some steals available for the IPL sides if they take a closer look at the performances in the second edition of the TNPL that was won by Chepauk Super Gillies.
Here are the 5 best IPL prospects from the TNPL:
5. T Natarajan
With player retention likely to be restricted to just a few players, it is highly unlikely that Kings XI will choose to have T Natarajan in that list. That's primarily down to the fact that they can get him at the auction. After an impressive outing in the inaugural edition of the TNPL, the left-arm pacer had a stellar season for Tamil Nadu across all formats and was picked up by Kings XI for INR 3 crore.
Much like last year, when he impressed with his incredible control and ability to execute yorkers at will, he continued to be a threat in TNPL 2017. While he finished with nine wickets from six matches, it is his economy rate of 5.39 really stands out. For sides that are looking for a death bowler, the 26-year-old would be the ideal option and with the emphasis on stars, he might even be available for a bargain.
4. Baba Aparajith
One of the best batsmen to emerge from Tamil Nadu in recent years, Baba Aparajith still hasn't got his chance to showcase his talent in the IPL on a consistent basis. Although he was part of the Chennai Super Kings and the Rising Pune Supergiant squad, the 23-year-old never quite got a consistent run in the side.
The IPL Auction 2018 might just change all that. After two successive seasons in which he has shown that he has what it takes to succeed in the T20 formats, teams might just go for the prodigiously talented batsman who is raring to go. Although his side failed to reach the playoffs for the second successive year, Aparajith had another stellar year.
277 runs at an average of nearly 50 and strike rate of over 150 are exactly the sort of numbers expected of a top-order batsman. The fact that he is still just 23 and can bowl a bit as well might just increase his chances of getting picked and making an impact.
3. M. Shajahan
If there is one area where IPL sides are always looking for options it is Indian middle-order batsmen who can play the role of a finisher. Players capable of clearing the fence with ease who also have the composure to guide their side home aren't always easy to find. But in M Shajahan, IPL scouts might just have the player that they are looking.
While 209 runs at an average of over 50 and strike rate of 145 are impressive, what was most striking about the southpaw's batting was his incredible ability to clear the boundaries. That he finished as the second-highest six-getter in the tournament with 17 sixes, just one fewer than his Karaikudi Kaalai teammate Srikkanth Anirudha.
That he also bowls some more-than handy slow left-arm orthodox only makes him an even better prospect for IPL sides looking for the right balance to their side.
2. Sai Kishore
In a tournament that was dominated by left-arm spinners, there was one player who stood head and shoulders above the rest. Not just literally, as he is quite tall, but also in terms of his quality with the ball. R Sai Kishore is destined for a bright future and his performance in TNPL 2017 was evidence of the promise that he holds.
17 wickets in 10 matches are exceptional numbers for a spinner in T20s even before you take into account the fact that he got those wickets at an economy rate of just 5.70. For a left-arm spinner who opens the bowling and doesn't have the protection in the deep during the power play, those are exceptional numbers.
They are exactly the sort of numbers that prompted a call-up to the Tamil Nadu squad last year where he played a crucial role in their Vijay Hazare Trophy and Deodhar Trophy triumph. Still only 20, the left-arm spinner has time on his side. But given his economical style of bowling, expect him to be one of the major attractions from Tamil Nadu in IPL Auction 2018.
1. Washington Sundar
While he might already be a household name thanks to his exploits for the Indian U-19 side and performances in last year's IPL where he was an integral part of Rising Pune Supergiant's run to the final, TNPL 2017 was when Washington Sundar showed that there is more to him than just being an effective bowler.
The second edition of the TNPL was the tournament in which he announced his arrival as an all-rounder. Not only did the 17-year-old finish the tournament as the highest run-getter but he was also second on the most wickets charts. Being given the opportunity to open the innings for Albert TuTi Patriots, Washington made the most of his chance as he finished with 459 runs at an average of 76.50 and strike rate of over 150 with a century and three fifties in just nine matches.
No other batsman managed more than 300 in the tournament and that just gives you an indication of just how good he was with the bat, even if he was seen more as a bowling all-rounder. With the ball, he was his effective self as he finished with 15 wickets at an economy rate of just over 6.
With numbers like that and still only 17, expect Washington to be one of the most highly sought after players in the auction ahead of IPL 2018.