5 best Indian fielders of all time

India played its Test match in 1932 but for a long time, the team was never known for its fielding. The elegant batsmen or the crafty bowlers ruled the roost. Following the emergence of the quartet, great close-in fielders emerged and after the limited overs boom of the 1990s, Indian cricket started taking fielding far more seriously.

Over the past two decades, plenty of cricketers emerged who were well aware of the demands of limited overs cricket and the overall advantage good fielding can give to a team. Hence, most of the great Indian fielders emerged in the modern era, with a few exceptions. So, let's take a look at 5 of the best fielders that India has ever had.

#5 Robin Singh

Former Indian all-rounder Robin Singh became an integral part of the limited overs side during the late 1990s due to his disciplined bowling and hard hitting batting at number 6. However, his contribution to the team as a fielder was equally important and during that period, he emerged as one of India' best fielders.

Singh used to field at point during the early overs and could throw himself on either side to stop deliveries from getting to the boundary. Additionally, he had a rocket arm and whenever he fielded in the deep, he sent in fast, flat throws that kept the batsman honest.

Singh played at the same time as Ajay Jadeja, another fine fielder, but he had an all-round brilliance as a fielder that the latter did not have.

#4 Suresh Raina

When Suresh Raina first caught the eye of the national selectors during the U-19 World Cup, one thing that stood out in addition to his skills as a quality left-hand batsman was his exceptional abilities as a fielder.

He duly delivered on that promise when Raina eventually made it to the Indian team and emerged as one of the best fielders in the world. Like most of the best fielders of the recent years, Raina showed the ability to dive either way to stop hard hit shots, effect run-outs and of course pull off absolute blinders at various positions.

In limited overs cricket, he was a huge presence in the ring during the powerplays and often stopped certain boundaries with his raw reflexes and skills of anticipation. As a fielder, Raina remains peerless.

#3 Eknath Solkar

All rounder Eknath Solkar, who played most of his Tests for India in the 1970s, is often regarded as the greatest close-in fielder in cricket history and his position of choice was the forward short leg position.

It was a happy coincidence that the famous Indian spin bowling quartet of Bedi, Prasanna, Chandrasekhar, and Venkataraghavan ruled the roost in that era and gave him ample opportunities to show his worth as a close-in fielder. Solkar was not only blessed with lightning quick reflexes and catching ability, but he also had the gift of anticipating a batsman's stoke.

That made it possible for him to pull off plenty of stunning catches and in addition to that, he was fearless. He stood closer to the pitch than most other short leg fielders and that too in an age when helmets and shin guards were not worn by fielders.

He will forever be regarded as India's very first world-class fielder and one of the greatest in history.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is one of the finest fielders that India has ever produced and right from the time he first played for India, he has almost always delivered on the field.

