5 best catches of Yuvraj Singh

All of us who have seen Yuvraj Singh in the early 2000s after his debut know that he was then one of the best fielders in world cricket. It’s a different story now that he struggles for fitness with age and is quite a liability in the field.

But looking back at that time, Yuvraj was absolutely electric on the field as he made the backward point his zone, flying through the air to complete impossible catches.

Here are the 5 best catches ever taken by Yuvraj.

#5 Champions Trophy semi-final against South Africa, 2002

It is not for no reason that South Africa are infamously known as the chokers as they have faltered on many vital occasions to get over the line. They have always struggled in ICC events as they have thrown away their advantages on many occasions.

But none of those run chases on a big occasion were perhaps as suicidal as the semi-final match of the ICC Champions Trophy against India when they were chasing a modest total of 261.

Yuvraj Singh was the hero in that match for scoring a brilliant 62 down the order and taking two catches which turned the match on its head. The first of those was a typical Yuvraj Singh special, leaping away dismiss Graeme Smith off Zaheer Khan’s bowling.

The second one was more special perhaps because of the timing of it. South Africa were 194 for 1 off the 39th over, needing 68 runs off 71 balls to win when Jonty Rhodes mistimed a sweep off Harbhajan Singh to get a top edge.

Yuvraj who was fielding at short fine-leg, dashed across like a panther and dived to take a splendid one-handed catch to send back Rhodes. That triggered a collapse as South Africa lost 6 wickets and fell short of the Indian total by 10 runs in the end.

#4 1st ODI against Bangladesh, 2004

In the 1st ODI against Bangladesh at Chittagong back in 2004, India scored 245 for 8 batting first. This match is also fondly remembered by cricket fans as the occasion when a certain long-haired boy from Ranchi by the name of MS Dhoni made his ODI debut.

Dhoni, however, did not trouble the scorers as he was run out off his first ball in international cricket. Chasing 245, Bangladesh tried to get off to a flying start.

In those days, Mohammad Rafique was opening the batting as a pinch-hitter and he was going after Irfan Pathan. Already having hit a six in that over, he tried to hit uppishly over backward point.

But Yuvraj timed his jump into perfection and completed an incredible on-handed catch. India ultimately won the match as Bangladesh fell short by 11 runs in the end.

#3 ICC Champions Trophy match against Pakistan, 2004

India-Pakistan matches have always been an intense affair, especially when the two have met in big matches during ICC events. India’s match against Pakistan at Edgbaston in the 2004 Champions Trophy was one such high voltage affair.

However, India had a collective batting failure on that day and managed to only score 200 runs. In response, Pakistan were also in deep trouble at 152 for 6 at one stage, thanks to a magical catch by Yuvraj to dismiss Moeen Khan.

Khan had sliced the ball up in the air off the bowling of Ashish Nehra and Yuvraj, at backward point, flew across to pluck the ball from the thin air. Despite Yuvraj’s brilliance, however, Pakistan won the match in the end with three wickets in hand.

#2 ICC KnockOut 1st Quarter-final vs Australia, 2000

The first quarter-final against Australia at Nairobi in the ICC KnockOut, 2000 is fondly remembered for Yuvraj’s heroics that sent the world champions packing. Batting first, India scored 265 for 9 largely thanks to a superb 84 from Yuvraj Singh.

And it was his caught while fielding in the cover region that also turned the match on its head during the Australian run chase. Ian Harvey promoted to no. 3 was trying to get some quick runs when he hit Venkatesh Prasad for a lofted drive over cover.

But Yuvraj who was fielding in that region, flew through the air to complete a remarkable catch and send Harvey back to the pavilion. Australia ultimately fell short by 20 runs as India advanced to the semi-final.

You can see it in the video compilation -- the third catch.

#1 1st T20I against Australia, 2016

One of the most recent stunning catches of Yuvraj Singh came in a T20I match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in 2016. India had scored 188 for 3 batting first and Australia seemed to be well on course in their run chase.

