5 best catches by wicket-keepers in IPL history

The IPL has showcased some of the best catches in cricket history with players from all over the globe competing at the highest level, pulling off great athletic feats.

Wicketkeepers in the shortest format of the game have to be on their toes at all times operating at a high level of concentration.

The impact a keeper can have on the game is huge, with his position and character on the field affecting the proceedings of the game.

Wicketkeepers amass a massive total of dismissals mostly from catches behind the stumps. Here we take a look at a few of the best catches taken by wicketkeepers in the IPL.

Naman Ojha (SRH) vs Rising Pune Supergiants

Coming in at number five on the list is a brilliant effort by SRH's Naman Ojha who smartly takes a good catch to get rid off Suryakumar in the last season of the IPL.

Playing for his third IPL team Ojha is an effective bat and good keeper.

An attempted bouncer from Ashish Nehra was wide off the mark, as Suryakumar tried a pull shot and edged the ball towards the leg side but Ojha extends his left arm to pull off an amazing catch.

With the IPL draft this summer, Ojha will be keenly looked at by a lot of teams, as he has the required experience to play in games of the highest calibre.

MS Dhoni (RPS) vs Delhi Daredevils

Known world over for his mastery behind the stumps, MS Dhoni has taken a few blinders in his career. In the most recent season of the IPL, plying his trade for the Rising Pune Supergiants, Dhoni produced yet another great piece of work to get rid of Delhi Daredevils batsmen Marlon Samuels.

The West Indian tried to go for a big shot off the ball from Daniel Christian, only to managed an outside edge, as Dhoni perfectly timed his jump catching the ball with a single hand.

Whether MS Dhoni stays with Pune is unsure, but he remains one of the most brilliant keepers India have seen, and is an explosive batsman who would add great value to any side.

Wriddhiman Saha (KXIP) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

