5 best catches by wicket-keepers in IPL history

The IPL has showcased some of the best catches in cricket history with players from all over the globe competing at the highest level, pulling off great athletic feats.
Wicketkeepers in the shortest format of the game have to be on their toes at all times operating at a high level of concentration.
The impact a keeper can have on the game is huge, with his position and character on the field affecting the proceedings of the game.
Wicketkeepers amass a massive total of dismissals mostly from catches behind the stumps. Here we take a look at a few of the best catches taken by wicketkeepers in the IPL.
Naman Ojha (SRH) vs Rising Pune Supergiants
Coming in at number five on the list is a brilliant effort by SRH's Naman Ojha who smartly takes a good catch to get rid off Suryakumar in the last season of the IPL.
Playing for his third IPL team Ojha is an effective bat and good keeper.
An attempted bouncer from Ashish Nehra was wide off the mark, as Suryakumar tried a pull shot and edged the ball towards the leg side but Ojha extends his left arm to pull off an amazing catch.
With the IPL draft this summer, Ojha will be keenly looked at by a lot of teams, as he has the required experience to play in games of the highest calibre.
MS Dhoni (RPS) vs Delhi Daredevils
Known world over for his mastery behind the stumps, MS Dhoni has taken a few blinders in his career. In the most recent season of the IPL, plying his trade for the Rising Pune Supergiants, Dhoni produced yet another great piece of work to get rid of Delhi Daredevils batsmen Marlon Samuels.
The West Indian tried to go for a big shot off the ball from Daniel Christian, only to managed an outside edge, as Dhoni perfectly timed his jump catching the ball with a single hand.
Whether MS Dhoni stays with Pune is unsure, but he remains one of the most brilliant keepers India have seen, and is an explosive batsman who would add great value to any side.
Wriddhiman Saha (KXIP) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
An excellent reader of the game with a knack for scoring quick runs, Wriddhiman Saha fits the profile of an excellent wicketkeeper.
Having produced some good knocks for India, he has done well in the IPL, with the bat and behind the stumps.
This particular game against the Royal Challengers in 2017, saw Saha playing for Punjab, pull off an extraordinary catch to get rid of Mandeep. He dashed 30 yards from his position behind the stumps while looking up in the air, to take a sensational double handed catch.
The 32-year-old from Bengal is a valuable pick for any IPL team, with big game experience and composure in crucial moments.
Parthiv Patel (MI) vs Sun Risers Hyderabad
The 32-year-old wicketkeeper pulled off a brilliant catch in last season's IPL for the Mumbai Indians as he got rid of David Warner. The Australia tried to switch hit Harbhajan Singh and failed, as the ball came off the top edge, only for Patel to dart 30 yards and dive forward catching the ball using both his hands.
The 2017 season was filled with good catches by wicketkeepers but Patel's effort stands out as one of the best from the season.
Having played across teams for a long time Parthiv Patel has made some brilliant contributions guiding his teams to victory and will be another sought-after pick in the upcoming IPL season.
Dinesh Karthik (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals
Claiming top spot is this blinder from then Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, who took an amazing catch to dismiss RR’s, James Faulkner.
Dinesh Karthik anticipates Faulkner trying to glance the ball down the leg side, as he scurries across and makes a remarkable dive towards his left, grasping the ball in his left hand, to pull off, in my opinion, the best catch taken by a wicketkeeper in IPL history.
With numerous great catches in his career, this dismissal stands out as his best and will go down as one of the league's best as well. Dinesh Karthik will be a great addition to any IPL team.