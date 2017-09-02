5 best catches from wicket-keepers in Test matches

Keeping wickets is a specialized job. It requires skill and hard work to become a wicketkeeper. Fitness, concentration, agility and quick reflexes are some of the attributes for effective wicket-keeping.
Generally, glovemen go unnoticed if they do their job quietly and perfectly. The eyebrows are raised when a keeper misses an opportunity as he is expected to take every chance that comes his way. The wicket-keeper of the side, not only should do his bit behind the stumps, but he must also be a good reader and observer of the game. He should be in a position to give feedback to the captain when required, make minor adjustments in the field and constantly has to encourage the bowler.
That’s why wicketkeepers are one of the most underrated players in the game. Most of the time their performances behind the stumps go unnoticed.
However, time and again, they attract everyone's attention with a brilliant piece of glove-work or a physics-defying catch. On that note, here are some of the best catches by wicket-keepers in Tests.
#5 AB de Villiers vs India, 2013 - Durban
After a thrilling draw in the first Test, India were coasting along nicely at 265-4 in the second test. Virat Kohli was in wonderful form scoring 119 and 96 in the first test. Batting on 46, he was once again looking comfortable and was set for another big score. On the other hand, Morne Morkel was bowling a very good spell giving nothing away.
Kohli tried to glance a delivery down leg-side, but it was superbly caught by De Villiers, a one-handed take to his left. It was one of Morkel’s worst deliveries of the spell, which Kohli would put away nine out of 10 times.
After Kohli’s dismissal to a piece of brilliance, India folded for 334 as the lower order didn’t last long and failed to capitalize on a good start.
#4 Matthew Wade vs Sri Lanka, 2012 - Melbourne
Sri Lanka, having lost the first test, were looking for a good show at MCG in the Boxing Day Test. Batting first, they didn’t put up a fight at all, folding up for a mere 156. Sangakkara was the only batsman who showed some sort of resistance. Batting on 58, the Lankan legend was looking to stretch the score with the tail. But he fell to a stunning catch by Wade. A top edge off a Mitchell Johnson delivery, which went over the wicketkeeper. Wade took it upon himself and ran 35-40 metres towards the boundary and timed his dive to perfection to complete a stunner.
#3 Quinton de Kock vs Sri Lanka, 2014 – Galle
The first Test of South Africa's tour of Sri Lanka marked Hashim Amla’s debut as a captain. Chasing 370 in the fourth innings, the match was decently poised and Sri Lanka were going well at 118-1 and talks of a poor declaration had started. Dale Steyn was steaming in and South Africa were in need of a breakthrough.
And suddenly, De Kock manufactured a wicket out of thin air. Steyn produced a genuine edge off Kaushal Silva and De Kock helped the visitors by pulling off a stunner. The ball was going low to his right and it would have certainly fallen short of the first slip. The wicketkeeper realized that as he stretched out his right hand and pouched it nicely in front of first slip.
Sri Lanka, after Silva’s wicket, collapsed as they were bundled out of 216 and lost the first test and eventually went on to lose the series 1-0.
#2 Wriddhiman Saha vs Australia, 2017 – Pune
It was the first test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and Australia were expected to bow down to spin as the ball was turning from day one. But instead, to everyone's surprise, Umesh Yadav was bowling a brilliant spell, reverse swinging the ball at will.
At 205-7, Australia were looking to add some handy runs. Steve O’Keefe slashed hard at a short and wide delivery from Yadav and the ball was travelling fast off the edge. Saha hardly had any time to react as he flew across to complete a one-handed screamer.
It was as much Saha’s wicket as much it was Umesh’s. It can be termed as one of the best catches in Tests in 2017.
#1 Brad Haddin vs Pakistan, Sydney – 2010
After a poor first inning with the bat, Australia had conceded a 206-run lead. However, they did well in the 3rd innings to set Pakistan a target of 176, who were looking good at 51-2 with the in-form Salman Butt in the middle.
Butt had already scored 71 in the first innings and was looking good for more in the second innings batting on 21 until a blinder of a catch from Brad Haddin sent him back. A full delivery on leg-stump and still swinging found the edge of Butt’s bat. Haddin leapt across and with an out-stretched right hand took a one-handed screamer.
He was parallel to the ground as he took the catch. After this dismissal, Pakistan barely showed any fight as they were all-out for 139 and Australia won the match.