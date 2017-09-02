5 best catches from wicket-keepers in Test matches

​

AB de Villiers is a decent wicket keeper More

​

Keeping wickets is a specialized job. It requires skill and hard work to become a wicketkeeper. Fitness, concentration, agility and quick reflexes are some of the attributes for effective wicket-keeping.

Generally, glovemen go unnoticed if they do their job quietly and perfectly. The eyebrows are raised when a keeper misses an opportunity as he is expected to take every chance that comes his way. The wicket-keeper of the side, not only should do his bit behind the stumps, but he must also be a good reader and observer of the game. He should be in a position to give feedback to the captain when required, make minor adjustments in the field and constantly has to encourage the bowler.

That’s why wicketkeepers are one of the most underrated players in the game. Most of the time their performances behind the stumps go unnoticed.

However, time and again, they attract everyone's attention with a brilliant piece of glove-work or a physics-defying catch. On that note, here are some of the best catches by wicket-keepers in Tests.

​

#5 AB de Villiers vs India, 2013 - Durban

After a thrilling draw in the first Test, India were coasting along nicely at 265-4 in the second test. Virat Kohli was in wonderful form scoring 119 and 96 in the first test. Batting on 46, he was once again looking comfortable and was set for another big score. On the other hand, Morne Morkel was bowling a very good spell giving nothing away.

Kohli tried to glance a delivery down leg-side, but it was superbly caught by De Villiers, a one-handed take to his left. It was one of Morkel’s worst deliveries of the spell, which Kohli would put away nine out of 10 times.

After Kohli’s dismissal to a piece of brilliance, India folded for 334 as the lower order didn’t last long and failed to capitalize on a good start.

​

#4 Matthew Wade vs Sri Lanka, 2012 - Melbourne

​

​

Wade is one of the most effective wicket keepers More

​

Sri Lanka, having lost the first test, were looking for a good show at MCG in the Boxing Day Test. Batting first, they didn’t put up a fight at all, folding up for a mere 156. Sangakkara was the only batsman who showed some sort of resistance. Batting on 58, the Lankan legend was looking to stretch the score with the tail. But he fell to a stunning catch by Wade. A top edge off a Mitchell Johnson delivery, which went over the wicketkeeper. Wade took it upon himself and ran 35-40 metres towards the boundary and timed his dive to perfection to complete a stunner.

Read More