5 best catches in Test cricket

Test cricket is a form of the game in which, under normal circumstances, the opposition must be dismissed twice if a team has to win the game. In such a game, wickets are paramount and fielding teams almost always set attacking fields in order to pick up wickets. Although batsmen are cautious, the higher number of the catching fielders means that the possibility of taking catches goes up.

Among them, many of the catches might of a spectacular nature as well and over the years, plenty of breathtaking catches have been taken in the longest format of the game. Here is a look at 5 of the best catches that have ever been taken in Test cricket.

5 Andrew Strauss v Australia, Ashes 2005, Nottingham

Former England opening batsman and captain Andrew Strauss, is not particularly known for being a brilliant fielder but at the Ashes in 2005, he pulled off a catch that will forever find mention in any 'greatest catches' conversation.

In the pivotal fourth Test of the series, Australia had been reduced to 99-5 when Adam Gilchrist came in - and if there was one batsman who could turn the game with a quickfire innings, it was him.

However, just when Gilchrist was about to get going and taken Australia to 163-7, Strauss took the catch that turned the game. Andrew Flintoff, bowling from around the wicket, angled one in at Gilchrist and the batsman got a thick edge that was flying past Strauss at second slip.

However, Strauss was not going to let it go and he flew to his left full length, to pull off the catch with his left hand. His whole body was in the air when he took the catch.

4 Jonty Rhodes v India, Ahmedabad, 1996

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes was perhaps the first fielder in cricket history who turned fielding into a spectacle for cricket fans and that was due to the truly incredible feats of fielding that he could pull off in virtually every game.

In Test cricket, he took one of the best ever catches in the 1st Test of the Test series against India in 1996, when he pulled off a stunner to send back Sachin Tendulkar to the pavilion on the 1st day.

Tendulkar had stepped out to off-spinner Pat Symcox and hit an on drive very hard towards short mid-wicket. Under normal circumstances, it would have gone to the boundary in a hurry but Rhodes was standing at short mid-wicket and he flung himself forward, as the ball was getting away from him to complete the catch two-handed.

The catch needed incredible reflexes, anticipation and intuition on the part of Rhodes, and he possessed each one of those attributes in abundance.

3 David Boon v South Africa, Melbourne, 1993

Former Australian batsman David Boon did not look like the fittest of cricketers but he was capable of pulling off amazing reflex action catches at silly point or short leg and that made him one of the best close-in catchers of his era.

In the first Test of the home series against South Africa, he pulled off an unforgettable catch at silly point to dismiss Hansie Cronje off Shane Warne. A well-set Cronje stepped out to counter Shane Warne's turn from round the wicket and instead of making good contact, he got a leading edge. Now Boon was at silly point and he must have been thinking that the ball would be going towards mid on or mid-wicket.

However, he had the presence of mind to jump forward, make enough ground and catch the leading edge to leave Cronje stunned. The batsman had crossed him when he got the leading edge and it because of Boon's immense abilities as a close-in catcher that he was able to pull it off.

