5 best catches in Test cricket

Test cricket is a form of the game in which, under normal circumstances, the opposition must be dismissed twice if a team has to win the game. In such a game, wickets are paramount and fielding teams almost always set attacking fields in order to pick up wickets. Although batsmen are cautious, the higher number of the catching fielders means that the possibility of taking catches goes up.
Among them, many of the catches might of a spectacular nature as well and over the years, plenty of breathtaking catches have been taken in the longest format of the game. Here is a look at 5 of the best catches that have ever been taken in Test cricket.
5 Andrew Strauss v Australia, Ashes 2005, Nottingham
Former England opening batsman and captain Andrew Strauss, is not particularly known for being a brilliant fielder but at the Ashes in 2005, he pulled off a catch that will forever find mention in any 'greatest catches' conversation.
In the pivotal fourth Test of the series, Australia had been reduced to 99-5 when Adam Gilchrist came in - and if there was one batsman who could turn the game with a quickfire innings, it was him.
However, just when Gilchrist was about to get going and taken Australia to 163-7, Strauss took the catch that turned the game. Andrew Flintoff, bowling from around the wicket, angled one in at Gilchrist and the batsman got a thick edge that was flying past Strauss at second slip.
However, Strauss was not going to let it go and he flew to his left full length, to pull off the catch with his left hand. His whole body was in the air when he took the catch.
4 Jonty Rhodes v India, Ahmedabad, 1996
Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes was perhaps the first fielder in cricket history who turned fielding into a spectacle for cricket fans and that was due to the truly incredible feats of fielding that he could pull off in virtually every game.
In Test cricket, he took one of the best ever catches in the 1st Test of the Test series against India in 1996, when he pulled off a stunner to send back Sachin Tendulkar to the pavilion on the 1st day.
Tendulkar had stepped out to off-spinner Pat Symcox and hit an on drive very hard towards short mid-wicket. Under normal circumstances, it would have gone to the boundary in a hurry but Rhodes was standing at short mid-wicket and he flung himself forward, as the ball was getting away from him to complete the catch two-handed.
The catch needed incredible reflexes, anticipation and intuition on the part of Rhodes, and he possessed each one of those attributes in abundance.
3 David Boon v South Africa, Melbourne, 1993
Former Australian batsman David Boon did not look like the fittest of cricketers but he was capable of pulling off amazing reflex action catches at silly point or short leg and that made him one of the best close-in catchers of his era.
In the first Test of the home series against South Africa, he pulled off an unforgettable catch at silly point to dismiss Hansie Cronje off Shane Warne. A well-set Cronje stepped out to counter Shane Warne's turn from round the wicket and instead of making good contact, he got a leading edge. Now Boon was at silly point and he must have been thinking that the ball would be going towards mid on or mid-wicket.
However, he had the presence of mind to jump forward, make enough ground and catch the leading edge to leave Cronje stunned. The batsman had crossed him when he got the leading edge and it because of Boon's immense abilities as a close-in catcher that he was able to pull it off.
2 Viv Richards v Australia, Brisbane, 1979
Vivian Richards might have been more famous for his swashbuckling batting, but he was also one of the best fielders of his generation and throughout his career, he was an asset for the West Indies in the field. In the 1st Test of West Indies' tour to Australia at Brisbane, Richards pulled off one of the greatest catches ever taken in Test cricket to dismiss Allan Border.
Fielding at slips to the famed West Indian quicks of that era was a tough job and more so when the bowler happens to be 'Big Bird' Joel Garner. Border tried to play a cover drive but instead ended up getting a thick outside edge that flew towards third slip, where Richards was stationed.
The ball had travelled very quickly and it was getting away from him when Richards simply used his reflexes and raw athleticism to jump to his left and come up with the catch one-handed. It was, without a doubt, one of the greatest catches ever taken and considering the fact that the ball was travelling at high speed, it makes it an even more remarkable catch.
1 Mark Waugh v Pakistan, Hobart, 1999
Among the many great fielders who have played the game over the years, Mark Waugh was probably one of the best fielders who ever played the game and throughout a stellar career, he was famous for having taken plenty of spectacular catches.
However, the one he took against Pakistan at Hobart to dismiss Inzamam ul Haq is without a doubt, the greatest catch ever taken in Test cricket. Inzamam, who was batting beautifully at 118, cut a delivery from Shane Warne viciously but the ball went finer than he had intended.
Now, it needs to be remembered that Mark Waugh was standing at 1st slip, barely 10 yards away from the firing line and while the ball was travelling, he was watching it all the way from the bat.
He seemed to misjudge the speed of the ball a bit, but his reflexes and prowess as a fielder meant that he was still able to recover and catch it one-handed, even when the ball seemed to have passed him. It might have all happened in less than a second but there was so much going on while he took the catch, that there is no doubt that it is the greatest catch ever taken in Test cricket.